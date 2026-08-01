A Boy Shopping With His Dad Caught a Pricing Error at the Register — The Employee’s Praise Made Him Light Up

Imagine working retail ringing up customers at the cash register, and one customer tells you that the price for an item rang up incorrectly. Would you believe them, or would you assume they must be wrong?

In this story, one retail worker was in this situation, and he decides to find out. He has the customer lead him over to the item on the shelf so he can see what the price is supposed to be.

The really sweet part about this story is that the customers are a father and son, and the son is the one who notices the price.

Keep reading for the super sweet ending to this story.

Smart Kid, Proud Dad. Covering cash for a day because we were short a shift and I don’t know, I guess I’m a team player, and honestly my manager is a good person so I can help her out. I’m the type of employee that will run around with customers to show them the product they need, if they argue a price or forgot to bring the SKU I’ll get them to take me to the product. This might sound rude but I’m not going to trust the customer to go back to the product and bring the right SKU because they would have done that the first time if they knew how to. I also don’t trust our system and the employees that “update” it.

A boy noticed a mistake.

After the second (had to return the first round’s) 7 to 10 minute debacle of grabbing this family the correct bolts and screws and washers (and their respective SKUs), I was ready for anything. Young boy and his dad come up to the register with a giant dowel, and the boy claims the price rang up incorrectly. He leads me to the display, points out the price, I confirm. Dad gives him a pat on the back.

He made that kid’s day!

I thanked the young man for the correction, as this means all the dowels are sporting incorrect barcodes. Better to fix it sooner than later! Me: “You’ve got a smart kid, sir.” You guys wouldn’t believe the smile this kid had.

Kids love to be helpful! I’m glad OP took a moment to compliment the boy for a job well done.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

This person rants about incorrect barcodes.

Another person shares a story about an item that’s price was very incorrect.

That really was one smart kid! He helped his dad out and the store. What’s even better is that the employee took him seriously instead of brushing off his comment thinking a kid couldn’t possibly be correct. He did a good job listening to the kid and praising him for his correction.

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