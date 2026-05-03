The Forced Family: Why This Woman Wants Zero Contact With Her Dad’s “New” Life

Imagine growing up with divorced parents, and your dad gets remarried and has another child. If your dad tried to encourage you to spend time with his new family as if they’re your family too, would you embrace this new family, or would you rather stick to your mom’s house?

In this story, one young woman grow up in a situation like this, and only recently has she decided that she wants to stop spending time with her dad’s new family. She thought he understood, but nothing has changed. She’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for not wanting anything with my dad’s current family? My parents divorced when I was about 4 years old, because my dad cheated on my mom with a much younger woman. Even though the divorce was tumultuous and horrible for my mom, as it also included violence from my dad and that stupid woman, she always made sure that I had a good relationship with my dad. I was always daddy’s little girl, and I had a happy childhood with my two parents separated.

There was one thing she never got over.

However, one of the things I never got over was that my dad married the woman with whom he cheated on my mom because he got her pregnant. My dad, when I was a kid, for many years had promised me that I would be his only child, and like the little girl I was, I always treasured that promise. And then that happened. It’s a thorn that I always had, but I continued with my life anyway. In fact, I didn’t even go to their wedding.

This stepmother is more of a stepmonster.

My step-mother is a bad person. Not only she sent threats to my mother (when they were already divorced with my dad, so why?) by email (I read them), or she was going to my house to scream and make a scandal because my dad went to see me, but she also waged war on me discreetly. She treated me badly but with a fake smile, so my dad wouldn’t notice even though I felt bad and expressed it to him.

She never really stood up for herself.

My dad for many years tried to force a family relationship with me, my stepmother, stepsister and half-sister, but I never could, because something didn’t feel right. I didn’t like something about those people. But as an innocent girl I was always complacent with my dad and his whims. But now as an adult, I have thought about it a lot, since I have been with my first serious boyfriend for a year and four months and I’m always trying to heal wounds so I can continue with the healthy relationship we have, because we project ourselves as a married couple, when we’re both ready.

She came to a realization.

Then I began to dig deeper into my past, asking my mom, remembering and relive all those things that as a child I saw but didn’t understand. Among those, my father’s infidelity and the broken promise, something that always hurt me. About how my stepmother is actually a bad person, my stepsister is an unsane person, and my half-sister is, well, just unpleasant. The thing is that they’re people who pretend to be good people, but in reality they’re not (at least not with me), so I don’t want people like that in my life, especially if they’re not MY family.

She had a heart to heart with her dad.

I had a very mature talk with my dad and I expressed everything I felt. That I’ll never forgive him for his infidelity and lack of respect, but he has been a good father and I’ll continue to love him the same. But that I was going to start putting boundaries on our father-daughter relationship, and that was going to mean that I would have nothing to do with his current family. When we talked about this, he started crying, regretting many things he did, and he even confessed to me that he did want to keep his promise that I would be his only child, and he told my stepmother about it, but she stopped taking birth control pills without telling him, because she wanted to tied him and so get married… It was also his fault for not using protection, but oh well.

She actually felt bad for him.

I still felt sorry for him when he admitted that he got married only out of commitment, that he doesn’t really love his other daughter as much as he loves me, and that he has never loved a woman as much as he loved my mom… Excuses? Probably. The thing is, at first he seemed to understand my point of view, and started giving me my space. But now he seems to be returning to his crude attempts to force a family relationship with me and that people again.

She’s not sure what to do.

The truth is that I’m biting my tongue to tell him to stop now, because we’re supposed to already had this conversation. And my boyfriend says that maybe I’m being too harsh, that maybe my stepmother changed and is a better person now. But I don’t know and I don’t think I wanna know. I know they’re my dad’s family and they will always be there unfortunately, but AITAH for wanting them out of my life?

It’s okay to establish boundaries. If her dad wants to spend time with her, it has to be without his new family.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

She really isn’t required to have her dad’s wife in her life.

Another person calls out how toxic the stepmother has been.

Boundaries are important.

Here’s a suggestion to cut off her dad

Her dad’s new family is all drama.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who connected with a sibling later in life, and isn’t sure she wants a close relationship.