The Friendship Explosion: Why This Woman Finally Snapped at Her Complaining Friend

You can only be pushed and pushed so much before you lose your cool and you SNAP.

The woman who wrote this story knows all about that, and she shared why she decided to yell at her friend in public.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for yelling at my friend in public? “I, 19 F, have recently started dating my boyfriend 19 M. My friend, 19 F, has been a close friend of mine for about a year now, and we see each other multiple times a week. Recently, I left my wallet at work on accident, and when I went to go get it, my boss had moved it and I couldn’t find it. I panicked and locked my card. Well, I found it the next day and unlocked my card, but the bank places a 24 hour hold and you can’t use your card till after the 24 hours. My friend and I had plans to go get drinks at a coffee place. This place is a favorite of ours and we trade off who’s gonna pay. Well, it was my turn and I had to cancel because I couldn’t pay.

Well, that’s nice…

My boyfriend called me later in the day and said that he didn’t mind paying for both of us if he could come with. I felt it was very generous of him to do and my friend said she was fine with it. I borrowed my dad’s electric car to save on gas. Well, my friend doesn’t like this car and complained the whole time about how awful it was to be in it. It’s important to note that this friend never offers to drive and constantly complains about my driving, so I was already irritated. After getting drinks at this spot, there was a craft store nearby. My friend had a hole in her favorite pair of pants and I’d agreed to mend it. I told her to go buy some supplies while we were already there so I could mend it for her.

Her friends sounds a bit odd…

She complained that I wasn’t paying for it, but agreed to do so. We got to the store, and my boyfriend tried to look around the store and she yelled at him multiple times and said that she just wanted to get home and that this wasn’t a looking-around trip. I was a little offended on his behalf, but he didn’t seem bothered, so I didn’t say anything. As we were getting ready to leave the store, she kept going “Can you hold this, can you hold this, can you hold this” over and over while I was trying to fix my dress without ever giving me a second to answer.

She finally snapped.

That’s when I lost it and screamed at her to stop being so irritating and self centered. It honestly was the straw that broke the camel’s back at that point and she broke down crying in front of everyone. Once we got home, she called our other friends and told them what happened. Everyone is split on this, half of our friends are sick of her attitude and felt I did the right thing as she frequently screams at us in public, the other half think I went too far because she’s sensitive in general and screaming at her in public is low. I’m torn as well and need advice.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual said she’s to blame.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

These two ladies might want to rethink their friendship…

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