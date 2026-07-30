Man’s Son Crossed A Line With His Daughter’s Friend—But He Wouldn’t Correct His Behavior

“Boys will be boys” is an all-too-common phrase to excuse bad behavior that arises in interpersonal relationships. Especially as it pertains to women.

What would you do if your son fumbled your daughter’s close friend? One guy recently sought wisdom from Reddit over how to handle this conundrum. Here’s what happened.

AITA For Telling My Daughter My Son’s relationships aren’t her business?

I have an 18 year old daughter and a 15 year old son.

My son had been dating ‘Lisa’ for about a month and a half.

He broke up with her last weekend.

Breakups certainly feel a lot bigger as teenagers.

Lisa is the younger sister of basically my daughter’s closest friend.

Admittedly, my son did kind of break up with her for no reason.

He said because he wasn’t really “feeling it.”

The most teenage boy sentence ever possibly uttered.

And he broke up with her over text (sent one message) and blocked her.

Which is fine I suppose, but Lisa has been pretty upset about it according to my daughter.

Because of that, my daughter has been pretty hostile toward my son lately.

His daughter sounds like a true girl’s girl.

She won’t drive him to school or basically speak to him at home.

Because she thinks he was being TA.

I’ve talked about it with the both of them.

Which is definitely the best first approach.

I told my son that he can’t be going about things like that, and my daughter that she doesn’t have to drive him to school, but she does have to be cordial and that she should keep her nose out her brothers relationships.

My daughter got upset at me for what I said to her, because she thinks I’m agreeing by saying that.

She certainly has a point there.

When in all honestly, I’m leaving this up to them to figure out.

But my daughter was pretty upset with me for what I said to her, and my wife too, possibly.

AITA?

Yikes. The trials and tribulations of teenage love are never easy for anyone to navigate. Let’s see if the Reddit community could offer any words of wisdom.

The comments section certainly did not approve of the son’s behavior.



And pointed out the trickle-down effect it could have.



Some elaborated on the situation further.



If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

One person suggested a tangible solution.



And another came up with a new approach for moving forward.



Very little is fair in love and breakups.