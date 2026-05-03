“The Goalposts Keep Moving”: How to Spot the Red Flags of a Boss Who Never Intends to Give You That Promotion

Imagine agreeing to take one job at a company with the promise of eventually being trained in the job you really want. What would you do if the owner kept making excuses to keep you from having the job you really want?

In this story, one restaurant employee is in this situation. She had to fight to be trained as a server, and even still, she isn’t allowed to be just a server like she had hoped.

Let’s read the whole story.

Boss said if I quit handling the money at the end of the night I will not get serving shifts anymore Seeking advice: So for context I got hired on this job 2 years ago with no FOH experience, only 2 years BOH. In the interview I said I am only interested in moving up to server although I understand that may take a couple months due to my lack of experience. The store owner who interviewed me hired me on as takeaway to learn the menu with the promise to move me up within the next few months…

But that didn’t happen.

Now not to my surprise this turned into over a year of me trying to get trained server and being told I am the best takeaway worker and they needed me (to essentially babysit the others). After much back and forth and reminding of this promise that was the only reason I took the job at the particular restaurant, he agreed to start training me. This restaurant also has a position called headwait which stays after close and handles tipping everyone and dropping money etc. After my first few training sessions they asked if I would like to train this position as it would guarantee a serving shift every time I headwait.

She agreed on one condition.

I told him I would agree only to get my foot in the door while they found other people to train to replace the lady who was leaving, but was not at all interested in this as a permanent ordeal. Now a whole year of head waiting a couple nights a week later. I tell them I want to phase out before the school year (2 months from now) starts as I’m a junior and have a pretty full load this time. I was told “there is no quitting headwait” only maybe going down to one night a week. And if I was to try to quit I would not be guaranteed any serving shifts moving forward…. Yet several Coworkers who hired on way after me have been able to quit and move up with ease ahead of others who have been waiting months and months because they throw literal public tantrums until it’s handled.

She doesn’t understand the owner’s logic.

I also have many other serving shifts each week where I don’t headwait, so I’m not sure why those would be threatened but since I’ve asked I’ve only been given more headwait shifts instead of less…. This does not make sense to me as I have quickly become one of the most reliable servers with the best sales numbers and customer feedback. I never call out and take every table they throw at me (sometimes 10 table sections)…but they can accept transfer servers all the time that somehow barely know how to do their job even tho they claim years of experience (8/10 servers were let go after a month or so).

She says she likes the job but yet there’s a lot to complain about.

I’m not sure what to do…this is my favorite job I’ve worked so far but every time they need to accommodate me being sick, going to a funeral, changed schedule for classes, I’m met with the “you should be grateful you made it this far” attitude. It takes weeks of back and forth to ever get things that were already promised to me months ago. I ask for very little from management, but simply do not have the time or energy to be staying till 1am after school and on weekends while my husband works from 7am-6pm.

She feels like she’s being bullied.

This feels illegal? Almost like they are bullying me into not trying because they know I’m nice and don’t like confrontation. But I refuse to literally fight my managers or sacrifice my life outside of work time and time again for a literal minimum wage position that most restaurants have the managers do anyway….

If this is her “favorite job ever,” she clearly hasn’t had any good jobs. She needs to update her resume and look elsewhere.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I completely agree with this comment.

Here’s another vote for quitting.

An employee at Outback weighs in.

Everyone thinks it’s time to look for another job.

She’ll never get what she wants working there.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an assistant manager who was so awful the entire staff banded together to get him to quit.