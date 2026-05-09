The Intersection of Disaster: What Happened When EMS Workers Followed Their Boss’s Impossible Order

Have you ever had a boss who didn’t really understand your job or why certain issues would slow you down? Would you try to explain, simply comply with his stupid requests, or find a way to get back at him?

In this story, some EMS workers are in this situation. Their boss is completely wrong about why they are sometimes late when responding to calls, and his solution is a really bad one.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I parked exactly where you told me to. I work at an EMS agency and a decade ago one of our bosses who has an outright hostility towards my coworkers and just sits in an office all day decided our out of chute times and late responses were because we just don’t go on calls and not due to short staffing and lack of equipment to go in service with. Our post in the one town has a proper quarters with furniture, bathrooms, tv, microwave, fridge, etc. Well apparently per the boss we were late because we took our time and had to get dressed every call and go to the bathroom after the tones sounded and his poor management was entirely our fault. This was nonsense and we were basically always ready but often times responding from out of town due to covering multiple areas at once.

The boss’s plan really bothered the employees.

So he proposed a new “punishment” post a mile down the street at a busy intersection where we supposed to sit in either a car dealerships lot or a gas station. Well we had very good relationships with these businesses and asked them to complain about our loitering to which they did. Well bossman didn’t care and told us to figure it out, we aren’t going back to sitting on our butts all day. We work 12 hour shifts and access to quarters in between calls is not asking much and that certainly wasn’t why we missed response times, it was poor resource management on his part.

The police got involved.

Well since we were posted at this intersection, 3 lanes going each direction, we decided we would just throw our lights on and sit in the middle of the intersection until our next call. That lasted about half an hour before a cop showed up who we knew very well and who in fact used to work with us. He thought it was hysterical and at our request called dispatch to ask what was happening. And we told them over the radio to which the supervisor also thought it was completely appropriate given the directive and complaints.

Finally, things returned to normal.

Well after a 45 second long conversation with the boss mans direct manager that post was abolished and our quarters were returned. That particular boss isn’t involved in operational decisions any more and they don’t really let him interact with the field crews.

This is another example of a boss not really understanding the problem and coming up with a stupid solution.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person shares a memory.

This is a good question.

True and true!

This person worries their luck will eventually run out.

It’s so annoying when a boss really doesn’t understand what the employees do.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an IT worker who saw a backlog coming, but was forced to listen to his boss who told him to “just do his job.”