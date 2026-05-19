The Late-Night Counter-Strike: How a Ghosted Woman Tricked Her Match Into a Dose of His Own Medicine

No one likes to be ghosted…that’s a fact.

And if you haven’t been ghosted before, let me lay out how it works.

Someone acts like they really like you, you probably hook up a few times, you enjoy each other’s company and then, BAM!, they drop you like a bad habit and you never hear from them again.

It’s painful!

But it happens so often that now it’s part of our lexicon…whether we like it or not.

In today’s story, a woman entertained readers with a story that will make anyone who’s ever been ghosted rejoice…

Because she got this guy good and he did her dirty!

Check out what she had to say.

My ghoster came crawling back, so I gave him a taste of his own medicine. “I was fresh out of a relationship and was really hurt so I went to dating apps looking for a hookup to get my mind off things (not healthy and do not recommend).

You never know when you’ll connect with someone…at least for a little while.

I matched with this one guy and we hit it off instantly. I was honest with him about my situation and he was really understanding. He said all the right things: how he was going to be a good bounce back from my last relationship and how he even wants something more than a hookup since we get along really well.

Some people are all about the wham, bam, thank you, ma’am.

We were talking every day for about a week and at the week’s end, we hooked up. The day after, everything was still going normally but after that, he stopped responding to my messages and would leave me on read. I would see when he comes online too so it made me feel disrespected. I sent him one message saying if he was ghosting me, he should just unmatch. The next time I came to the app, he was not there anymore.

It’s tough out there in the dating world!

I was so sad after this, it reopened so many wounds and had the adverse effect and made me think about my ex more and how I would never find a guy like my ex. Anyways about 3 weeks later, I see a certain like from the same dude but on a different app (I actually saw him on another dating site as well a week after and I sent a like because I was desperate and confused but he didn’t send one back even though he viewed my profile).

Revenge is a dish best served cold…

At this time, I was healed up a little and no longer as desperate, so I wanted to play with him a little, and I liked him back. He immediately messaged back saying he was really sorry blah blah blah (I know he just thought I was easy). Anyways, we start talking again, more deeply than before. I told him he would have to win my trust back. He agreed. After about a week he would always turn the conversation romantic so I knew he was full of it and he would ghost me again if we slept together. I decided to ‘give in’ and tell him to come over on Saturday. This was during heaviest snow day and it was really cold outside. I told him to come to my apartment building at 1 am because I don’t want my roommates to be awake. The day and time comes and he texts me that he’s here. After about 5 minutes, he texts again. After another 5, he texts again. I keep on leaving him on read since the app lets you know when someone has read your message. He tries calling on the app but I ignore him. I see him typing and I immediately unmatch. After about 30 minutes, I look through my window and see him practically running away since it was so cold outside. I made him come at 1 am because I knew no one would be coming into the apartment then to let him in. He probably doesn’t care, and was using me anyways, but I’m happy I stood up for myself even just a little bit.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person was impressed.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user offered a tip.

Well, she certainly wasn’t playing around, was she?

Hell no!

And can you blame her?

This guy blew her off in a major way and she wasn’t about to play the fool again.

Folks, if there’s a lesson to take away from this story, here it is…beware of ghosters, because they’re everywhere!

This guy got what was coming to him!

Bravo!