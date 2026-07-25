She Spent Weeks Training the Family Dog—Then Her Dad Made One Mistake at Dinner

Training a dog requires consistency and dedication, but it is worth the effort in the end.

Imagine staying with your parents for a while, and you agree to help care for the dogs and train them, but only if they don’t feed the dogs from the table.

That is what happened to the daughter in this story, but after making a lot of progress training the dogs, her Dad fed one of them from the table, causing a major setback.

She was furious.

I think this is an example of actions having consequences. Dad shouldn’t have done that if he wanted her to keep training the dog. Read through all the details below, and see if you agree.

AITA for keeping my word towards my parents? I (22F) am currently staying with my parents’ home for the summer since class is on break and most of our classes are online.

I brought two of my dogs with me, one is potty-trained, the other not yet since its still a puppy. My parents has a 1 year old jack terrier mix who is supposedly potty-trained (not really).

I was tasked to do everything dog-related i.e. bathing and feeding.

Dogs should be trained not to beg at the table.

Now the problem lies here, one of my dogs and the family dog have tasted human food – like those off the table – and have developed a habit of asking for crumbs during mealtimes.

The family dog has the worst case of begging – even pawing at you if you don’t give it food. I have decided to be strict with this and told my parents beforehand not to give them any, not even seasoned meat, or I’ll stop feeding their dog. They agreed.

Dad is making things more difficult than it needs to be.

So, this one mealtime, my dad keep teasing me that he will give a small chunk of meat to the dogs. I keep saying no, don’t do it. But, womp womp, he tossed the meat to the family dog.

They agreed to an arrangement; she is just trying to stick to it.

I admit I saw red and declared I’m not feeding their dog anymore.

I made progress with both dogs. The habit of begging was wearing off and this small piece of meat negated all my hard work and its back to the start of training them again not to beg for scraps. And, now they’re calling me a jerk and overreacting for keeping my promise that one mealtime.

I’m sure the dog will get fed.

I felt guilty with the family dog, thinking they might not provide it with enough food and nutrients, so I kept feeding it. But, I am not talking with any of my parents cause they’re mad. AITA?

On the one hand, what they do with their own dog is their business. On the other, she made a deal with them, and Dad broke it, so she wouldn’t be out of line for refusing to care for their dog going forward.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit thought.

Feeding dogs from the table teaches them bad manners.

Dad agreed not to feed the dog from the table.

Dad wouldn’t listen; this is on him.

She did nothing wrong at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

Consistency is key when it comes to training a dog.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. She was doing her parents a favor by helping to train the dog, and the dad had to cross the line.

He knew the arrangement from the beginning and intentionally fed the dog anyway.

I certainly can’t blame her if she doesn’t want to continue the training.