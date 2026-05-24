“The Money Isn’t Worth It:”—Why an Employee Regrets Accepting Her Dream Promotion and Is Ready to Walk Away

When looking for a job, it can be good to be self aware enough to know if a job will be a bad fit for you even if you’re qualified for the job. Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to know this until after starting the new job.

Some people look for jobs at companies that promote from within and where there’s a ladder to climb, but imagine climbing a step up that ladder and wishing you could walk back down. If you were promoted to supervisor and realized this job is a bad fit for your personality, would you try to make it work for the sake of your pay raise, see if there’s any way to get your old job back, or quit?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation, and she hates being a supervisor so much that she’s seriously thinking about quitting. She took the promotion for the extra money, but she regrets it big time.

Should she quit, or is she overreacting? Keep reading to see why she hates this job so much.

I recently started as a supervisor. I hate it and think I have made the biggest mistake my working life. I took this job because it was a slight pay raise, but now that I’m almost two weeks into it, I find myself regretting it so much. I’ve been a supervisor before, but it was in a different industry that was much more positive, collaborative, and teamwork-oriented. This time around, I have people who don’t want to be there, are generally unhappy, etc.

She discovered something about herself.

In the past two weeks I have discovered that I am a “helper” type of person who enjoys being of service to others. And as a supervisor, I do not feel like I am helping anyone at all. Instead, I feel like I have to micromanage people’s time (one lady is basically trying to straight-up steal time); I have to referee the dumbest and pettiest complaints; and because I still have retained duties from my old position, I find myself stuck behind my desk most of the time.

This job is really a bad fit for her.

It’s not worth the tiny payraise I was given. Also, my office is not air conditioned or heated and I’m not looking forward to July/August or the dead of winter. What the HECK have I done. I am an easygoing “live and let live” person, and now I have to be the heavy. It’s just not my bag and now I’m stuck. Has anyone else experienced this type of job regret? Am considering quitting.

Quitting sounds like the right thing to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

One person points out why she might want to stick it out.

Another person can relate to how she feels.

Here’s another vote for sticking with it.

Here’s some encouragement that it gets better.

It sounds like everyone agrees that a new job in middle management can be quite an adjustment but that it can get easier over time. Considering she’s new to this position, there’s definitely going to be a learning curve, and she’s going to have to adjust her expectations from what she thought being a supervisor would be like to what it’s actually like.

It sounds like her reality is probably quite a bit different than what she thought supervisors did all day. That’s probably true for a lot of employees. The slackers who report to her probably have no idea what her job is really like. She can keep that in mind when working with them and possibly lower her expectation for what she expects from them.

Considering she got promoted and they didn’t, she’s probably a rock star employee compared to the average new hire.

If she hangs in there, she might be able to change some things for the better.