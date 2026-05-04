The Office Stand-off: Why This Worker is Risking It All to Refuse a Far-Away Work Assignment

There are a lot of people out there lately who are being forced to return to work in an office after they’ve been allowed to work remotely for years.

And here’s another one to add to the list.

Read the story below and see why this worker is pretty peeved about the request they received from their bosses.

Let’s take a look!

Being forced to travel to the office after giving notice. “I work in a completely remote role for the past 6 years. Recently the startup I work for got acquired by a big corporation. I got a decent payout from the deal and I decided I now work on my terms. I will move into consulting or contract roles which do not dictate how many hours I work in a week or on the country I work from.

They’ve given this a lot of thought.

The reason of quitting was simply because I am fed up with the same grueling work environment and mental breakdown from work. I wanted a sabbatical but they denied that. I want to take time off to disconnect and stay calm for a while. Gave a standard one month notice to my employer. They first put a lot of pressure on me stating the acquisition and migration is at risk with me quitting at this time. Then we worked on a deal for me to have an extended notice of 3 months and they will pay me a portion of my retention bonus.

Wow…

Now they are asking me to also come to the headquarters office, 1500 km away from me, for 1-3 weeks. I have categorically refused, stating that I have already accommodated by extending my notice period and because my father in law had an accident and I am taking care of him. But they are still forcing me to take at least one week for travel. When I questioned the reasoning behind why the KTs cannot be done online, what I got was a bit of nonsense around face to face interaction is needed to know a co-worker, blah blah.

They’re not having it.

I am going to say no and burn bridges if it comes to that at this point. I am fed up with their requests at this point. I know I hold institutional knowledge that I am willing to transfer, and this is because I was always taking ownership of stuff when no one else did. Why can’t my resignation be handled simply? Why cant they follow the same KT process that was followed for so long effectively before acquisition? Why is a physical presence mandatory? Am I being dramatic here?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person didn’t hold back.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This sounds totally unreasonable!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a supervisor who wouldn’t admit a machine was down until he ended up in the hospital.