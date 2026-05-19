The Preemptive Timesheet: How One Corporate Worker Called Their Manager’s Bluff on Unpaid Overtime

Are you familiar with the popular movie from the 1970s called Network?

It was a big hit back in the day and one line from the film became iconic. A frustrated character yelled out, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not gonna take it anymore!”

I pictured that scene when I read the story below, because it sounds like this worker has been getting screwed over for a long time and they’re done dealing with it.

Let’s be honest, there’s only so much abuse you can take at work before you decide you’re just not gonna put up with it anymore.

Check out what they had to say and the course of action they plan to take.

After years of wage theft by my company, I’m finally getting paid overtime. But I still think I’m going to have to fight for it. “I’ve been working for my company about 3 or so years now. I’m salaried (overtime exempt) and when I onboarded, they of course didn’t say anything about the insane overtime hours I’d be working. We have mandatory monthly graveyard hours from Friday night into Saturday morning after a full shift during the day on Friday.

Some companies really take advantage of their workers!

All of it absolutely for free. On top of that we’re on call 24/7 and it’s not unusual to have to login at 9 PM on a Tuesday, or work graveyards Saturday-Sunday and forced to be back on Monday morning. My longest shift ever so far was 20 hours from 8 AM-4 AM. Even though it’s not technically wage theft, I still consider it stealing because they’re literally having us work for free. The other week I got an e-mail saying after a ‘thorough’ review of my role, I’m not considered non-exempt and eligible for overtime. Awesome! The issue is I have no idea how to track my hours since we just have a cookie-cutter 40 hour timesheet that we copy and paste each week.

HR usually makes things more complicated, if we’re being totally honest…

So I contacted HR asking how I should track my hours and they said I’m not listed as non-exempt in the system yet, and to give it some time, and then linked me to the timesheet I already use, which doesn’t have any official clocking in/out mechanic. And of course today I was asked to do something after hours ‘real quick.’ Literally requesting I run a script specifically at 5 PM the moment I clock out. I just ran it early and logged off, I really didn’t care. The script also needs to be tracked but I’m just going to check it on Monday. My company is wildly disorganized and I think my manager likely doesn’t know I’m now non-exempt. Also, I have a feeling that as soon as I start logging overtime hours I’m going to get a ton of pushback, because the work culture here very much revolves around free labor.

You gotta do what you gotta do to get the money you deserve!

My first mandatory overtime shift is in a couple weeks, and bet I’m going to log it all manually since I can’t ‘clock in,’ and I’ll be submitting that on my timesheet. I’ll let you know how it goes. One thing I’m confident about, they’re not going to be happy about it. I’ll easily be able to log 20-40 extra hours a month if not more. Anyone have any experience with something like this? What sort of pushback do you think I could expect from this? I don’t care about this job anymore so if they threaten me in any way I’ll just state ‘since I’m non-exempt now, I’ll be logging my hours accordingly’ and leave it at that.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user offered some advice.

And this individual spoke up.

Everyone has their breaking point.

No matter what the job, no matter how old you might be, at some point, you throw your hands in the air and decide that you’re done putting up with the nonsense.

That’s what this person did and we’re glad they shared their story with us!

Maybe it’ll inspire some of the readers out there to get out of their funk…

They’re tired of being jerked around, and they’re gonna do something about it and get paid what they’re owed!