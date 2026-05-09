The Second Trip Was a Trap: Why One Delivery Driver Is Warning Others About This ‘Hidden’ Customer Tactic

Cash deliveries usually come with one basic expectation: someone will be home and ready to pay when the driver shows up.

Imagine you were forced to go back to the same house twice because you couldn’t get an answer at the door or by phone. Then, after someone did finally show up, you see another person casually looking out the window? Would you just laugh it off? Or would the whole thing irritate you?

In the following story, one pizza delivery driver deals with this exact scenario and is not amused. Here’s the story.

Ignored by customer Had a woman order tonight, who was going to pick up at first, but then called back to ask for delivery. Okay, no problem. They will just give me cash when I get there. Our shop is a little old school in that we don’t have a POS, Apple Pay, etc. We either take a card over the phone or give cash to the driver. I get to the house, knock on the door, and watch two dogs bark at the door. As I mentioned in another post, 60% of doorbells in my area are broken or disconnected. This bell was physically broken.

Then, he noticed the woman peering from the window.

After a couple of minutes, I called the number on the order, only to let it ring unanswered. At that point, I took my other delivery, which was not too far down the road, and would circle back to the first customer to try again. As I got back to the first customer, maybe 5 minutes later, the boyfriend had pulled into the driveway and paid for the food. The only thing that irked me was that as I began to back out of the driveway, I saw the woman look out from the window upstairs. So I see it as they ignored the dog’s barking and my phone call. If they just needed a few minutes for someone to come home and pay, at least greet me at the door and tell me as much.

Wow! Hopefully, that doesn’t happen very often.

Let’s check out if the readers over at Reddit have ever had something similar happen to them.

Apparently, this delivery was too early.

Here’s someone who’s dealt with this before.

For this driver, there is no return trip.

This reader might miss their delivery, too.

That was nice of him, because with some people, the return trip probably wouldn’t happen.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a manager who joked about firing an employee, but the employee took him at his word and walked out.