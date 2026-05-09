The Shift That Wouldn’t End: How One Fast Food Worker Survived 13 Hours Completely Alone

Being overworked is one thing, but being left completely on your own is another.

So, what would you do if you were scheduled to work as the only cashier and ended up working a 13-hour shift alone with no manager around and no chance to take a break? Would you quit and find a new job? Or would you stick around and turn them into the officials?

In the following story, one fast food worker is considering the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

My fast-casual restaurant cashier job made me work alone for 13 hours straight today with no break I work at a sort of fast-food place in MA. Due to the low cost of business, only one person works as the cashier for a shift, with two cooks, and no one else — no manager, no head chef, usually. Generally, the shifts are six hours. Business is slow and only two people work as cashiers every day, sometimes a manager never comes in at all.

He has an important question.

I sometimes work doubles, and usually a manager will come in for an hour to give me a break in the middle of the day. Today, one of my managers said it was her day off, she couldn’t come in, and to ask the other one. She never responded to my texts. At the end of the day, I clocked 13 hours with essentially no break, as I had to keep an eye on the front of the restaurant all day. Can OSHA get me a ton of money or something like that so I can quit?

Wow. This sounds like a terrible workplace.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have any knowledge on the topic.

For this person, turning them in will lead to change.

Here’s the law in MA.

According to this comment, he should find a new job.

While he probably won’t get rich, this reader thinks he may get a little.

He should report them and find a new job, because that’s not sustainable for long.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman whose manager was fired after forcing her to work 24 hours straight.