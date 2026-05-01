The Unlivable Truth: Why One Renter is Risking Everything to Get the City to Shut Down His Own Apartment

If you’ve ever had a no-good, terrible, awful landlord, you know that it can make every day a LIVING HELL.

In today’s story, a young man talked about why he’s thinking about reporting his landlord…and he has a whole lot of reasons.

Read on and check out what he had to say.

WIBTA for reporting my awful landlord? “I (24M) live in a shared house in London. I rent just one room and there’s another 5 people living here, four are family members (about 20-40 years old) and another is their friend. I have found out recently that my landlord has been renting without a HMO license. In the UK, you need a HMO license to legally rent if there is more than one household (family) living in a place.

This sounds sketchy…

He has registered the flat as being occupied by only one family, when in reality two extra people live here. When I confronted him about this, he said that if anyone asks, to just say I’m a cousin. I’m moving out soon because my contract is finally up and I need somewhere legal to apply for a visa for my husband to live with me. If I report him to the local council, I’m pretty sure I would win the case. He’s admitted over text that he doesn’t have the license and that he’s lying to them. If I do this I will get all the rent I’ve ever paid him back, and he will likely get a hefty fine. However, it could mean that my flatmates have to move out as he may not be allowed to rent again.

He’s conflicted about this.

While they aren’t nice people, I would feel guilty about this. The fine could go up to £30k, which is sort of life ruining. I’m also scared that he will then come after me, he seems like a dangerous man. But I also know he plans on renting this room out again, which means somebody else will be dealing with the same thing. I’ve lived here about 6 months and to be honest, it’s awful. Here’s how: My bills are meant to be included in my rent, but the landlord has refused to pay them. This means I will regularly have no heating, hot water or electricity. In the middle of winter. Most of the time, my room is so cold I can see my breath. The whole flat is covered in mold.

This is bad…

When repairs or improvements do take place, I am given no warning. I will just come home one day and the whole bathroom or kitchen will be taken out for a week. This is despite me repeatedly asking for warning. My things get stolen all the time. The landlord threw away half my kitchen stuff (air fryer, bowls, glasses) and when I asked he just said “oh I thought that was mine.” My mail is opened without asking. Somebody put hair removal cream in my soap last month. When I complained the response was “we shouldn’t be keeping things outside our rooms anyways.” The flat in general is just unsuitable for the number of people here. There aren’t any smoke detectors or fire alarms. There are bugs and slugs everywhere. There’s a lot more to be honest, but mainly the landlord is a jerk. He speaks to me in such a berating way and just isn’t a good man. Should I report him?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This reader chimed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

This sounds like a HORRIBLE living situation.

If you like this story, check out this post about a landlord who got way too used to one tenant always paying rent early.