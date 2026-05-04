The Vacation Veto: Why This Woman Refuses to Travel With Her Stepdad’s Biological Son

Family vacations can be a smashing success or a total dud depending on who’s involved.

And if there’s one bad apple in the bunch, things can get ugly in a hurry.

A young woman wrote the story below and shared why she doesn’t want her stepbrother joining in on a family vacation.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for vetoing my stepbrother coming on vacation? “I (22)F, am planning to go on vacation with my family to another country. My stepdad wants to invite his son David 24, on the trip as well. David moved out on bad terms and alienated himself from everyone except for his brother Matthew (20) and his dad.

We all know people like this…

Matthew is the type of person who brings down the mood everywhere he enters. He’s deeply insecure about his body and has jealousy problems. I really don’t want David coming on the trip because he wasn’t involved in any of the planning and I don’t know if he will be financially or emotionally stable. I haven’t seen or heard from David in a year but Matthew and his dad say he’s changed. I am very skeptical about that because there has been numerous attempts to invite David over whether that be for holidays or get together’s and David never showed up. David hasn’t contacted me in over a year.

There are hard feelings about this.

My stepdad is annoyed that I don’t want David there however neither does my sister (21) and my mom. My mom doesn’t want to say anything because she wants to keep the peace, however my sister 100% agrees with me. My stepdad wants us to move on but I’m too petty for that. Whenever David joined us for activities in the past, it always ends up in disaster. Either with him storming off somewhere or getting upset over the smallest things. I don’t know if I’m being harsh but I don’t feel safe traveling to another country with someone who I’m not close with. I’m hoping David declines the invitation so that things won’t be awkward. Any advice? AITA?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user said she’s to blame.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

It sounds like this family trip is going down the tubes…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who rescinded the offer for a dream vacation after her sister-in-law took too long to decide.