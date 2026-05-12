They Were Trying to Do Their Job, but a Customer Mocked Them for Sounding Too Serious

Having an unusual voice or tone in customer service can become an unwanted problem!

This employee shares how they had to deal with annoying customers because of the way they speak.

“You did what I asked? Thank you, now do it like this, I changed my mind!” Been a while since I posted here, but here I am. This happened the other day, but I’m thinking about it still and it reminds me of how much I hate how some people treat service workers.

This is where it gets interesting…

I work in a local sports bar as a server, host, and expo, and this occurred during a serving shift. It wasn’t that busy of an afternoon because of all the snow still sticking around, but that was also normal for a Thursday afternoon anyways. So when these two people came in and wanted to be served at a table but only make a to go order instead of going through the host for a to go order, it wasn’t that big of a deal. The host didn’t really care that much anyways, and they’re at a table so I served them.

He was not expecting that…

One of them made their to go order and paid fast, but not long after I brought their bag a man came in and sat with them. I’ll preface this by saying I unfortunately have a resting ***** voice, but after working at the bar for 4 years I’ve gotten to a point where it’s surprising for customers and regulars that think my voice is always high-pitched and peppy. My coworkers think it’s hilarious when I talk like that while answering the phones but then immediately switch back to my actual voice that’s much deeper once the call ends. However, with all the cold going around I’m not sick in any way but it has made my voice rough, so it’s harder for me to change it for work.

UH OH…

I’m doing my best, but I can’t force it to go anything past a slight lilt without it sounding gravely and cracked. I asked him in as nice a voice as I could, “hey, how are you? What can I get for you?” He responds in this kind of voice that comes off as condescending but I’m hoping he wasn’t meaning to: “I’d like to put in an order, if that’s fine with you.” I say, “yeah, that’s fine! What would you like?” And still, in that same voice: “Are you sure it’s fine? You sound kinda reluctant.”

He had no idea how to fix that…

I stopped for a second and realized I probably still didn’t sound good enough, but there’s nothing I can do to fix it right now without sounding worse, so I just smiled and said, “No, it’s fine, that’s just my voice!” “Hm. Okay. Well, I would like this sandwich to go, please.” I put in his to go order and check on them now and then. When I bring his to go order, he smiles at me. Man: “Is this my food?” Me: “Sure is! It’s this sandwich.” Man: “And you made it to go?” Me, finding that a weird question since it’s directly in front of him: “Yep, that’s the order.” Man: “Alright, thank you. I’d like it for here now, so go do that for me?”

That’s ISNANE!

….Listen, I get asked sometimes by sit-in to go people to make it for here instead, and regular to go people who do that, it’s not a big deal. Kinda weird sometimes, and can be wasteful with the to go materials used since they’ll usually want it removed from the bag and boxes and put on plates instead, so that stuff gets thrown away, but not a big deal, I get. But why are we going through this whole conversation and then ending it with you telling me to go do something for you like that? I took it back and got it for him, asked if he wanted anything else, he said he was fine. I checked on the table now and then, and once he finished I grabbed his plate and asked again if he wanted anything else.

UH OH…

Man: “No, I’m fine now, I’ll take my check.” Me: “Alright! I’ll go get that for you.” He then stopped me. Man: “Actually, I want a coffee.” I get that for him and ask, again, do you need anything else? Man: “No, this is fine, I’ll take the check.” He then stopped me while I was leaving him to get the check, again. Man: “Actually, I also want a refill on this tea too.”

That was awkward…

I get that for him, and when I bring it back he asks for the check again and this time he doesn’t stop me and pays after. This whole time he never stopped doing something that was halfway a smile and with the same almost condescending seeming tone. Just a weird experience, and he tipped like 10%.

YIKES! That sounds a bit weird!

Why would the customer not understand the real voice of this server?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this is very funny!

That’s right! This user knows not caring about a crappy tip is the only way to go.

This user shares their experience with a group of customers.

This user knows having a deep voice is a real pain!

Somebody needs to start ignoring some customers!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.