May 24, 2026 at 12:45 pm

This Dog’s Favorite Magic Trick Has People Completely Delighted

by Matthew Gilligan

dog doing a trick

TikTok/@the.nikosaurus.rex

Who says that dogs aren’t clever?!?!

A pooch named Niko became a viral hit on TikTok after his owner filmed him performing a magic trick.

dog doing a trick

TikTok/@the.nikosaurus.rex

The video’s text overlay reads, “Watch my dog show you his magic trick. BE NICE.”

Niko had a bone in his mouth and he put his face under a blanket.

dog doing a trick

TikTok/@the.nikosaurus.rex

And then he came back out with no bone!

Even Niko was surprised!

The video’s caption, “You see a bone…you don’t see a bone.”

Bravo!

dog doing a trick

TikTok/@the.nikosaurus.rex

Check out the video.

@the.nikosaurus.rex

“You see a bone… you don’t see a bone“ ✨🦴😂  #funnydogs #dogsoftiktok #dogs #fyp

♬ Fete musette – Jo Basile

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who met a customer outside of work, and now they can never go back to their old relationship.

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 1.46.30 PM This Dog’s Favorite Magic Trick Has People Completely Delighted

Nat Geo weighed in!

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 1.46.47 PM This Dog’s Favorite Magic Trick Has People Completely Delighted

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 1.46.55 PM This Dog’s Favorite Magic Trick Has People Completely Delighted

He was really proud of his magic trick!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

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