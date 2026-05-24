This Dog’s Favorite Magic Trick Has People Completely Delighted
Who says that dogs aren’t clever?!?!
A pooch named Niko became a viral hit on TikTok after his owner filmed him performing a magic trick.
The video’s text overlay reads, “Watch my dog show you his magic trick. BE NICE.”
Niko had a bone in his mouth and he put his face under a blanket.
And then he came back out with no bone!
Even Niko was surprised!
The video’s caption, “You see a bone…you don’t see a bone.”
Bravo!
Check out the video.
@the.nikosaurus.rex
“You see a bone… you don’t see a bone“ ✨🦴😂 #funnydogs #dogsoftiktok #dogs #fyp
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And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
This person made a funny comment.
Nat Geo weighed in!
And this viewer shared their thoughts.
He was really proud of his magic trick!
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