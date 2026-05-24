This Dog’s Favorite Magic Trick Has People Completely Delighted

Who says that dogs aren’t clever?!?!

A pooch named Niko became a viral hit on TikTok after his owner filmed him performing a magic trick.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Watch my dog show you his magic trick. BE NICE.”

Niko had a bone in his mouth and he put his face under a blanket.

And then he came back out with no bone!

Even Niko was surprised!

The video’s caption, “You see a bone…you don’t see a bone.”

Bravo!

Check out the video.

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And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person made a funny comment.

Nat Geo weighed in!

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

He was really proud of his magic trick!