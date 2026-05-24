May 24, 2026 at 4:49 am

Two Women Pull a Stray Dog From a Busy Highway—Then Burst Out Laughing at His Immediate Reaction

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a car

TikTok/@br00ky

There’s almost nothing as gratifying in the whole world as receiving love from a dog.

And if you happen to rescue a pooch from a precarious situation, they’ll gonna love you to pieces!

A woman named Brooklyn and her mom went viral in a TikTok video after they did a good deed and made a new friend.

dog in a car

TikTok/@br00ky

The video showed Brooklyn and her mom in a car.

And a dog got in and went wild!

Brooklyn yelled, “Oh my god!”

dog in a car

TikTok/@br00ky

Her mom said, “He’s excited. Does he have a tag.”

The dog jumped all around and all over Brooklyn’s mom.

In a separate post, Brooklyn told viewers that they found the pooch’s owner later that day.

Yay!

dog in a car

TikTok/@br00ky

Check out the video.

@br00ky

Replying to @Hayleyyy you guys ask you shall receive LMAO. For everyone asking, he is with his family!

♬ original sound – brooky

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 20 at 4.52.54 PM 1 Two Women Pull a Stray Dog From a Busy Highway—Then Burst Out Laughing at His Immediate Reaction

Another viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 05 20 at 4.53.02 PM 1 Two Women Pull a Stray Dog From a Busy Highway—Then Burst Out Laughing at His Immediate Reaction

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 20 at 4.53.12 PM Two Women Pull a Stray Dog From a Busy Highway—Then Burst Out Laughing at His Immediate Reaction

This guy was excited that someone picked him up!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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