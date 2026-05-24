Two Women Pull a Stray Dog From a Busy Highway—Then Burst Out Laughing at His Immediate Reaction

There’s almost nothing as gratifying in the whole world as receiving love from a dog.

And if you happen to rescue a pooch from a precarious situation, they’ll gonna love you to pieces!

A woman named Brooklyn and her mom went viral in a TikTok video after they did a good deed and made a new friend.

The video showed Brooklyn and her mom in a car.

And a dog got in and went wild!

Brooklyn yelled, “Oh my god!”

Her mom said, “He’s excited. Does he have a tag.”

The dog jumped all around and all over Brooklyn’s mom.

In a separate post, Brooklyn told viewers that they found the pooch’s owner later that day.

Yay!

Check out the video.

@br00ky Replying to @Hayleyyy you guys ask you shall receive LMAO. For everyone asking, he is with his family! ♬ original sound – brooky

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer was impressed.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This guy was excited that someone picked him up!