Why a Father’s Obsession With His Daughter’s Weight Led to a Massive Family Blowout Over a Bag of Crackers.

Some family patterns become impossible to ignore once you see them up close.

One woman had been hosting her sibling’s family for six months, but one day, she noticed something concerning about how they fed their kids.

The two athlete sons received massive portions, while the daughter was consistently given less to avoid her “getting overweight.”

After realizing how openly the restrictions were happening, the aunt quietly started buying snacks her niece could help herself to. The real drama started when her sibling cornered her with explosive anger.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for secretly buying extra food for my niece because her brothers eat everything first? My brother’s family has been staying with me and my wife for around 6 months while they save money after moving from another state. It’s been okay and we get along pretty well. They have 3 kids — two boys and one girl. The boys are both athletes (track and basketball) and they eat a ton. They’re teenagers and constantly hungry. Whenever food is made, they usually go back for multiple servings and they demolish snacks really quickly.

This presents a problem for the younger sister, though.

Something I started noticing though, was that their daughter who I believe is 14 would regularly complain that there was barely anything left for her by the time she got to it. I also noticed my brother and his wife usually gave the boys noticeably bigger portions during meals. I figured it was just maybe because the boys are bigger and more active, but I eventually asked my brother about it because it seemed kinda excessive.

Her brother was quick to make excuses for his sons, while throwing his daughter under the bus.

He told me the boys “need the calories” because they’re athletes and still growing, while his daughter “doesn’t really do sports and sits around most of the day.” He also said he doesn’t want her “getting overweight,” as she isn’t physically active much outside of normal school activities.

This doesn’t sit right with her at all, so she decided someone needed to be on her niece’s side.

I found what my brother said to be very strange. Maybe even emotionally damaging to their daughter with the way they handle food. So after that happened I started buying some extra snacks and drinks and keeping them in the main part of the house (their family mostly stays in the guest area of the house that has its own kitchen). I quietly told my niece she could help herself whenever she wanted so she wouldn’t feel like she had to compete with her brothers for food.

But her brother wasn’t happy at all about these new developments.

My brother found out about this and completely lost it. He accused me of making him look like some terrible parent who was “starving” his daughter.

He insists she already gets more than enough to eat, but she disagrees.

He said she already gets 3 large meals a day that his wife cooks, and that they do buy her snacks, but she “doesn’t need to pig out on them.” He also said if I was going to buy extra food for one of his kids, I should be letting the boys have access to it too. I told him the entire reason I did it was because the boys already eat most of everything in the house and his daughter was the only one consistently being left out. Am I the AH? I’m not really sure if I should’ve gotten involved.

It sounds like there’s some clear favoritism going on inside that house.

Redditors chime in with their takes.

This issue goes a lot deeper than it looks on the surface.

This father seems to have forgotten that both boys and girls require food to develop.

This family should really be more careful about how they discuss food around their daughter.

Even words uttered during childhood can stick with someone throughout their entire lives.

Restricting a teenage girl’s food while letting her brothers eat freely is one of the fastest ways to set someone up for a lifetime of guilt around eating.

This aunt saw an imbalance, asked questions, and got a concerning answer, one that no decent parent would ever say out loud.

So she stepped in where no one else would, quietly, kindly, and without ever shaming her brother.

Kids absorb a lot more than parents realize, so what her sibling is doing is just plain wrong.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.