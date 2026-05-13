“No More Weekends”: Why One Woman Quietly Blocked Her Neighbor After Being “Stuck” With Her Child for 24 Saturdays in a Row

Few things drain an already-busy parent faster than realizing the family next door has quietly turned them into free childcare.

This mom watched it happen in real time after starting innocent weekend playdates for her young son and his best friend. At first, she was happy to help and enjoyed seeing how happy it made her son.

But over the course of months, the other mom kept offloading her child for hours at a time, never returning the favor and never even thinking twice about the burden she was passing off.

The final straw came when a quick drop-off stretched into a nine-hour shift of unpaid labor. Suddenly, this mom’s niceness dried up.

Read on to find out where she drew the line.

AITA for not letting our neighbors kid stay over anymore? So my son Alex (4)’s best friend Jay (7) lives across the street. A year ago or so I suggested a playdate at ours. His mom was happy about that, because I quote “I can focus on my older one for an afternoon and help her with schoolwork.” My son was genuinely super excited and we prepared games and ordered pizza and it was super fun.

But these playdates weren’t exactly what they appeared to be.

What began as a planned once in a while playdate, turned into weekly unpaid “babysitting” sessions for me. Mind you I work part time, my husband full time, I am still in Uni and we don’t have a support system here, since we live far away from any family or friends.

These unpaid babysitting sessions were really starting to cut into her time — and her sanity.

Every weekend for about 6 weeks straight he would come over unannounced and spend 3-5 hours at ours. If we had plans to go somewhere it was always a cry-parade from my 4 year old since he didn’t understand why his best friend had to leave.

So finally she confronted the mother.

Fast forward to a month or so ago, I ran into Jay’s mom and we talked a bit. I told her how stressed I was with Uni and everything and I had some midterms coming up, which were super important and needed my full attention. She never once offered to have Alex over for a change, which is fair, I didn’t ask her directly and she has no obligation to offer. But what she did next was where I drew the line.

She sets the scene for when things really came to a head.

The following week, Alex and Jay were playing outside with my husband, whilst I was studying for my upcoming exams. An hour or so later it started pouring and they decided to come back inside our apartment. It was around 1pm. I told Jay he had to ask his mom first before he was allowed to stay here and I’d rather him stay home with his family since I had to study and my husband was going out with some friends (which had been planned for weeks since his friends live in another city).

Jay’s mom makes it clear that she doesn’t respect anyone else’s time but her own.

He called his mom and she said that it was okay for him to stay there, since she had “stuff” to do anyway. She runs a business and her busiest days are usually on weekends. I was left flabbergasted, but I didn’t want to break my son’s heart and also I felt bad for Jay.

So out of respect for Jay, she let it go, but it didn’t stop the anger from continuing to bubble up inside her.

So I let it pass without saying anything (I know my mistake). What started as a short stay ended with them sending his sister to pick him up at around 9pm — because Jay’s mom, husband and older daughter decided to go to an event site Jay’s mom was hosting or something and SPEND THE WHOLE DAY THERE. Without even saying a word. Honestly I was ticked. She didn’t even care to come pick him up herself and thank me for looking after her child for a whole day. She just sent me a WhatsApp saying Thank you ♥️ that’s it.

Finally, she had to draw the line.

Since this happened I have not allowed Jay to come over anymore. I feel used and not appreciated. AITA?

This boundary was a long time coming.

Redditors chime in with their two cents.

When you refuse to speak your mind, the wrong people are going to take advantage of that.

What this mom really needs is to be a little more (or a lot more) assertive.

If she doesn’t advocate for herself, no one else will either.

Parenthood has the power to change your entire outlook on conflict.

The neighbor mom saw a kind person and treated her like a free service. Once a pattern like that emerges, it doesn’t end until someone has the courage to break it. The host mom finally did, and good for her.

But the nine-hour drop-off should have been the wake-up call months earlier. Letting it happen even once teaches the other person that the door is always open.

Ultimately, this mom is way overdue for a course on enforcing limits. People exploit kindness when there’s no resistance.

Learning to be more assertive will protect both her family and her own sanity.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.