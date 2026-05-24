Wife Warns Husband Their Marriage Is at Risk After Family Pressures Him Into More Debt

There is a limit to how much a person can absorb before saying yes to everyone else means saying no to themselves.

A wife was already managing life on a single income while caring full time for a non-verbal child. Her husband worked and contributed what he could to his mother’s care, but slowly she watched her in-laws push for more.

More money. More time. An Uber side hustle on top of an already maxed-out schedule.

The couple was already downsizing just to stay afloat, so she wasn’t sure how much they had to give.

So she was left with no other choice. She told him it was time to choose between her and the rest of his family.

Keep reading for the full story.

My husband’s family has been pressuring him to contribute either financially or with time to his mother’s care, I told him if he does we are getting a divorce. AITAH? I know it sounds harsh, but we just cannot afford to do so. We have two children, and our youngest is non-verbal. I no longer work due to caring for our youngest.

Lately, money has been very tight for this family.

He already does so much — he cannot afford to give up more time — and our budget is extremely tight. We are in the process of downsizing, which is unfortunate, but we cannot afford to live where we are on a single income.

Money is also tight for her husband’s mother.

She has no money — their dad, before he passed, blew it all on alternative medical treatments for his cancer. He smoked multiple packs of cigarettes a day and was shocked he ended up the way he did. She is not doing well herself, but just like most people, they have an extremely negative stigma regarding nursing homes.

She doesn’t love the idea of a nursing home either, but she isn’t sure what other options they ahve.

I know they are not the best of places, but putting your family in debt is no better. His siblings are using credit and taking out loans to provide care and keep her in her apartment and area. She is in the mild to moderate stage of dementia.

Her family has been shoveling money into caring for her at home.

She manages because she knows her apartment and area well, but only because my brother and sister-in-law are going heavily into debt providing the care. They keep pushing my husband to do more. He helps how he can — he covers a portion of the rent and pays for groceries from time to time. Compared to what they do, that is not much, but we are strapped ourselves.

So her husband suggests other ways to help, but she isn’t a fan of any of the ideas.

My husband wants to do Uber on the side after work and on the weekends, and I told him that is nuts. His family needs to understand that they have alternatives — they may not like it, but sooner or later she will end up in a home. What they are doing is far from sustainable.

So she gives her husband a pretty big ultimatum.

I told my husband that if he caves and gives up more money we cannot afford without going into debt ourselves, or gives up the limited time he has to be with his family to work Uber, I will have no choice but to file for divorce and will have to plan accordingly. We have looked into me going back to work, but with the level of care our child needs, it is not exactly a viable option.

It sounds like there are a lot of difficult decisions that need to be made.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

What did Reddit have to say?

A nursing home may end up being just as expensive.

Threatening divorce is nothing to mess around about.

Caring for an aging parent is never an easy thing.

It may be worth looking into some alternatives.

As life grows increasingly expensive, everyone feels squeezed in some regard. Add care for an aging parent onto that and things can feel impossible.

It’s obvious this wife is being put in a difficult situation, but redditors cautioned her to tread carefully.

Would divorcing her husband really put her in a better place financially, or would it only add another item to her lengthy list of things to worry about?

Never issue an ultimatum you’re not prepared to follow through with.