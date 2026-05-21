Worker Criticized for Spending Extra $50 on Flight, so They Booked a Miserable Layover Instead

In the grand scheme of things, a few hundred bucks really doesn’t matter.

And this is especially true when it comes to how companies operate.

Time is money, people! And if bosses and managers waste time trying to cut corners to save a few bucks, well, at the end of the day, they’re just wasting money, aren’t they?

You better believe it!

And the story you’re about to read is a perfect illustration of what I’m talking about.

A worker talked about how they got a hard time about some extra money they spent on a business trip…so they made sure to save some cash on the next trip with their boss and it resulted in a lot of down time.

Check out the story below and see what you think.

Booking Travel. “I worked for a small company where employees could plan and book their own travel, but there were some guidelines.

There are always some kind of rules regarding these types of things…

One of them was “Always select the least expensive option for flights, do not book based on convenience.” After a particular trip, I picked a flight that was an additional $50 so I could get home earlier on a Friday. Problem was I was traveling with a co-worker who followed the rules, and when we submitted our expenses, I was asked why I took an earlier and more expensive flight, instead of spending 3 hours at the airport after our last meeting.

What’s the big deal about a few extra bucks…?

I was given a warning. Well, my boss and I had to go to a conference in London. Since we were flying from the US, we decided to piggyback on some client meetings. We left our home airport, spent two nights in Amsterdam, and then 5 days in London. My boss would never book his own travel, so I had to do it for him. On the way home, there was a direct flight to our home airport, but it was an extra $250, so I booked a flight that put us through JFK and instead of landing home around 1 PM, we landed at 5 PM.

Some rules are definitely meant to be broken.

Enter my malicious compliance: I booked the less expensive trip, and we had a 4-hour layover on a Friday afternoon. My boss was mad because he had an hour drive from our airport, so he had to cancel a date night with his wife. He asked why I booked this flight instead of something that got us in earlier, and I explained the policy. Monday morning, we had a chat with HR about using “best judgment” when it comes to booking. Oh, the kicker was that because of my status with the airline, I got an upgrade on both flights and was able to stretch out. Boss? Not so much.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

That, my friends, is what we like to call malicious compliance.

And we’re huge fans of it!

Because what better way is there to prove a point than to shove it in the face of your superiors to let them know that they were wrong.

Ahhhh, it’s glorious, isn’t it?

For the record, we do not recommend shoving anyone’s face in anything too hard, especially the people who sign your paychecks.

Malicious compliance is even more satisfying when it’s utilized against your own boss!