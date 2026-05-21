“Feeling the Noise”: The Story of a Vibration-Plagued Home, a Subwoofer Siege, and a Paper Trail of Letters

Have you ever lived near a neighbor who plays really loud music? If it’s during quiet hours at night, the police might be able to help, but during the day, there’s not much you can do about it. Or is there?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and she tried talking to the neighbor who plays the loud music. He sounds understanding and has turned the music off every time she has asked. The problem is that he keeps turning the music back on again.

As summer approaches, she’s worried the loud music will occur even more often, so she’s thinking about doing more than talking. She’s thinking about taking pen to paper. It’s that serious. She wants it in writing.

Keep reading to see if you think she’s overreacting or not.

AIO Neighbors playing loud music We moved to a suburban neighborhood in the US six months ago. The neighbors behind us continuously play loud music in their backyard during the day (non quiet hours). It’s bad to the point I can hear the bass with all the windows closed. There’s nowhere in the house I can go to get away from it. I can’t be in the backyard when it’s on because the sound of the heavy bass is irritating to my ears. I do have a bit of hereditary hearing loss so extended periods of loud bass are very uncomfortable.

She talked to the neighbor about it.

I’ve went over there twice to talk to the person. I asked him if there was a way he could turn down the bass, as it rumbles directly into our house and is painful to listen to. He was very nice both times and immediately turned it off both times (which wasn’t the ask). It wasn’t a gathering, it was just him home alone playing loud music. I’ve talked to two of the neighbors that live around us and they agree it’s annoying, but they haven’t said anything to them.

She’s considering writing a couple letters.

My next thought is to write them a letter. I looked at the property records and found that somebody else owns the house, so was thinking of writing a letter to the owner as well. Based on the last names, it appears the “tenants” are related to the owner, perhaps grandchildren based on ages of tenants and owners. Am I overreacting to writing a letter? It’s not even summer yet and I feel like it’s going to be a nightmare. It feels unreasonable to have loud music playing. There is not an HOA or noise ordinances for daytime.

Loud music can be really annoying, but would it be too much to write the letters?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks a letter is useless.

This is good advice.

Here’s another suggestion.

Being a good neighbor works both ways.

Most people don’t set out to be an annoying neighbor. When a neighbor calls you out on being annoying, it’s extra annoying to continue the annoying activity. Yes, I know I said “annoying” a lot because honestly, that’s the best word I can think of to describe a loud neighbor.

I agree that the best thing to do is probably to talk to the neighbor about the situation again and hope that he is actually more understanding. If not, maybe the non-emergency police line can help.