The Safe Haven Trap: How a Survivor’s Escape from Abuse Led to a Despicable Basement Confinement

Sometimes in life, you find yourself in a really tough situation that you never could have predicted. Whether it’s an accident, a family emergency, a job loss, an illness, or the breakdown of a relationship, there is a good chance that all of us will experience at least one of these things in life. At those moments, all your existing plans have a tendency to fall away, and you find yourself having to frantically make new arrangements on the fly.

In this situation, you might have to take urgent action that doesn’t necessarily fit with what you would otherwise have wanted. Perhaps you have to cancel a vacation or take some time off work to deal with the unexpected. You might – like the woman in this story – even have to move house. But if you’re lucky, and you have the right people in your life, your friends and family are likely to be there to support you and keep some level of continuity in your life while you’re facing the unpredictable.

And after leaving her abusive husband, this woman did have friends she could turn to. In fact, she ended up leaving her marital home to live with those friends, in an arrangement that was mutually beneficial. But over time, her friends kept taking more and more from her, and it became increasingly apparent that their living situation was far from ideal. However, it was only when they really crossed the line that she decided to take action.

Read on to find out what happened here.

Roommates used me to be able to make rent, then treated me like dirt and stabbed me in the back. Here’s how I’m exacting vengeance. A while ago, two friends and I were living in an illegal basement apartment. They were unable to make rent without me there, and if the apartment was discovered by the township, then they had nowhere to go. They also used my car to get anywhere they wanted/needed to go, and tried to dictate when I was able to use it for my own purposes. I was planning on moving out but didn’t want to do so and leave them in a bad situation… until I caught them trashing me to my soon to be ex-husband, who had brutally abused me throughout the relationship.

Let’s see how she decided to get her own back on these horrible ‘friends’.

Now for the fun part: revenge. First, I already packed up and moved out. They will not be able to pay rent, because I took my portion of it with me. There is no lease or other evidence that I ever resided there, so I cannot be held liable for anything. In addition, I have reported the illegal apartment to the proper authorities, who will be investigating it tomorrow.

And she’s confident there are going to be consequences.

I know for a fact that there are MULTIPLE code violations aside from the illegal rental, so a citation is inevitable and they’re going to be homeless. They have arrest warrants for unpaid child support. I’ve notified the county probation departments (one has a case in one county and the other has one in another) of their location. There is a good chance they will be arrested soon. Now I get to sit back and watch the fun begin.

To some people, this might seem disproportionate. After all, she has basically lined her friends up to be made homeless – and potentially arrested too.

But the way they have been using her throughout this living situation, is one thing – then, trash talking her to someone they know has been continuously abusive to her? That really takes the crown for bad friends – if the crown was ever in question.

And if they didn’t want to get arrested? How about not breaking the law in the first place.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person was impressed with the efficiency of her revenge.

While others thought she could go even further.

However, this Redditor thought she was wrong for getting the landlord in trouble too.

It’s very clear that this woman has had a bad time of things. She’s divorcing her abusive husband, and she’s presumably had to find a new place to live, which has led to her propping up her friends in their illegal basement apartment – and all the while, her friends have been abusing her too, just in different ways.

That would be fine, and she would probably have kept propping them up and supporting them with access to a vehicle too. But to go behind her back and talk negatively about her to her abusive ex? The woman who has been paying their rent and been their free 24/7 taxi service? That’s backstabbing, plain and simple. It’s no wonder she got mad.

And yes, the landlord has got hit in the crossfire – the landlord who may well have been doing a benevolent thing by providing housing for people who were down on their luck and needed a roof over their heads. But at the same time, given those people couldn’t afford the rent, they may also have been exploiting them – there’s no way to know, since the rental was illegal and therefore not regulated. What she did might not have been pretty, and could have caused collateral damage, but in the end she’s hurting – and she deserves better friends than this.