Woman Asks Her Father to Leave After He Insults Her Boyfriend, Their Careers, and the Home They Built

It’s hard to listen to someone criticize a life they did nothing to help you build.

One woman reached that point after introducing her father to the boyfriend she’d been dating for two years.

Rather than recognizing how hard they both worked, he criticized their apartment and dismissed her boyfriend’s career.

Meanwhile, he had no problem supporting his wife’s daughters and overlooking the men they chose.

So, after several insulting comments, she finally told him to leave.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for kicking out my dad out of my apartment for criticizing my apartment and hard working boyfriend? I (28F) introduced my dad (59M) to my boyfriend (30M) while he was on a work trip in the city I live in. He had the audacity to criticize my boyfriend harshly while his other adoptive daughters are dating complete, belligerent ********. I asked him to leave my apartment.

Her family life is kinda complicated.

To preface, my dad is a well-off CEO at a fairly large company. When he divorced my mom, I originally lived with her, but my mom developed a drug addiction. Long story short, I went through a bunch of tough life stuff between then and now. I have a solid career now and a supportive, hardworking, blue-collar boyfriend, but no more mom. My dad’s wife hated me back then. Sometimes I get it. I deserved it, but I was also young. She has 2 daughters who grew up in wealth, and now those daughters are dating 2 “bros.” One is a doctor who is also hooked on *******, and the other is an entrepreneurial bro. I have met both of them several times, and I have absolutely zero respect for them. They both come from money, and we can never have a decent enough conversation.

Apparently, her father never thought she tried hard enough.

In all honesty, I never tried hard enough. The doctor actually offered my dad ******* once at a party my stepmom was throwing for his 57th birthday. My dad shared the detail with me because we catch up here and there. Yet, on his trip, he had the audacity, after meeting my boyfriend, whom I have been with for over 2 years now, to diminish what he does and make unnecessary comments about my apartment and what he does. Basically, he was just unimpressed with everything I accomplished with none of his help. I paid my way for this apartment. I hold a good job, and so does my boyfriend. We are doing better than most without any assistance from him.

After enough comments, she asked him to leave.

His adoptive daughters galivant around Europe on his dime while their obnoxious boyfriend and fiancé are, in my opinion, complete morons. After several comments, mainly criticizing my boyfriend’s work, the hours he has to put in, and basically saying his time has a cap, I had enough. I asked him to leave and brought up my sister’s *******-sniffing boyfriend and entrepreneurial fiancé with a negative net worth as examples, and asked where the **** he found the audacity to compare. He didn’t apologize and left. AITA?

Oh my. What a way to treat one of your kids.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

According to this comment, it’s a double-standard on her dad’s side.

Yet another person who thinks her dad is at fault.

It sure is!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

This could be true.

Her dad doesn’t have to love every part of her life, but he does need to show respect.

She built a stable home and found a boyfriend who works hard and supports her.

However, because he’s not an entrepreneur or doctor, her dad viewed him as less.

Asking him to leave was probably the only way to make it clear that she won’t accept that behavior in her own home.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a friend who is upset they missed out on cheap festival passes due to her pal’s indecision. Read Story →