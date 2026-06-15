A Customer Demanded Non-Pork Options at a Restaurant That Only Serves Pork — The Employee Who Dealt With Her Was a Saint

Customer service can test your patience in unexpected ways.

In this story, a man was serving breakfast when a guest complained about their pork sausages.

He calmly explained that they don’t have turkey options on the menu, while the customer kept complaining.

He held back his thoughts and stayed professional throughout the interaction.

Check out the full details below.

Why don’t you have turkey sausage? This morning, as I was putting breakfast out, a guest asked if the sausage was pork. Me: “Yes, sir. The gravy has pork sausage in it, too.” Customer: “Why don’t you have turkey sausage?” Me: “I would guess that is because the corporation says that it is what we should have. I understand. I was married to a Jewish girl. The owner is Indian.”

This man has only encountered such a complaint then.

Customer: “So, there is no meat for me to eat?” Me: “I have been here for four years. You are the first one to complain about it.” He went on saying the same thing in different words. I did not tell him that my wife loved bacon. I had no idea if the owner eats pork or not. He had eggs on his plate. I assume that is considered meat.

He let the customer complain and did not ask him to stop.

Right across the street is an amazing breakfast and lunch restaurant for a great price. I have no idea if they have turkey sausage. I also did not tell him to shut up. I think that I did okay. I learned today that eggs are not considered meat. I never have issues with admitting that I am wrong.

So, the guest really kept going, huh? Sometimes, we just have to let the other person say what’s on their mind.

In all fairness, OP handled it calmly and didn’t snap back.

He couldn’t change the situation, but at least he didn’t make it worse by losing his temper. Salute!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a really good response.

Here’s a personal experience.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, they’ll always complain about breakfast, says this one.

Sometimes, the hardest part of breakfast service isn’t the cooking, but the conversation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.