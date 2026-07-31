“For Just One Person?”: Renter’s Shocking First Water Bill Triggers Search for Hidden Apartment Secret

Bills aren’t cheap these days, friends!

Actually, they were never that cheap, but they seem to have really gone off the rails and shot up into the stratosphere lately, and we’re all feeling the squeeze.

Including this person.

They have some serious questions about their water bill, and they want to get to the bottom of it right away.

Check out what they had to say.

I think my water bill is being split 50/50 with the upstairs unit. What can I do? “Just to immediately make it clear why this would be such an issue, the upstairs unit in our duplex has 4 people living there. I live alone.

That doesn’t sound fair, now does it…?

If its being split 50/50 that means I’m paying a significant portion of their bill. I just moved into this duplex so this is the first bill I have received. I got the keys a month ago but I just moved in a few days ago. Meaning the house was sitting empty with basically zero water use during the usage period. The bill that came for that timeframe of no use, was higher than any bill at my old house that had two people showering and using water daily. So that’s an issue. I have emailed the landlord but probably wont hear back till Monday and I can’t get the issue out of my head so I was hoping to hear some of your thoughts.

What the heck is going on here…?

Are we thinking the bill is so high bc they’re splitting the upstairs units use with me? I really can’t think of any explanation other than a leak but there’s no visible water in the basement or anywhere else. To clarify the bill is in the landlord’s name and they add the amount to your rent. If they are splitting it 50/50 between the two units how can I fight that because it’s absolutely not fair when they’re using wayyyyyy more water than me and have 4 times the amount of people. I already use less water than 1 normal person, now put it against 4 people and the amount extra id be paying for them is exorbitant and not something I budgeted for.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who were sick of their hedge getting demolished, so they put a surprise inside.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, that’s a bit confusing, isn’t it?

It’s time to have some conversations with the neighbors and the landlord!

Even though that’s not always the most pleasant thing…

They need to get to the bottom of this issue ASAP.