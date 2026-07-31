She Baked Her Friend a Birthday Cake — But Her Friend Pushed It Away And Practically Gagged

We all handle rejection differently, right?

You better believe we do!

And, let’s be honest, if someone is pretty rude about something you went out of your way to make them, some feelings are probably gonna be hurt.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about how her friend got pretty offended when she refused to eat the cake she made her for her birthday.

Check out what she had to say about what happened…

AITA for pushing away my homemade birthday cake? I (31F) had my birthday party this past weekend. It was a small group of close friends including “Julie” (29F). Julie loves baking and so as my present, she baked my birthday cake. The problem is, it was a black forest cake. I have a mild allergy to cocoa powder where even the smell makes me sick and if I ingest any, I will vomit. (I say mild since I’ve never gone to the doctor for a proper diagnosis, yay American Healthcare system!)

She couldn’t tolerate the smell of the cake.

Here’s where I might be the AH. When she put the cake in front of me, the smell of chocolate hit me. I pushed it away and asked “What the heck is this?” while covering my nose from the smell. It’s not a secret in my friend group that I don’t do chocolate. Whenever we go out for dinner (probably once or twice a month), I always double check for chocolate in a dessert.

What was Julie thinking?

Julie claimed to have forgotten about my issues with chocolate, but I find it hard to believe. As do a few of my friends that I talked to after the party. Julie ended up leaving in tears shortly after the cake came out and I sent the cake home with another friend. Neither one of us has reached out to the other since. Some of my friends are saying I was the AH for my reaction, but I think it’s incredibly rude to bring a cake to someone’s birthday party that they can’t eat. So AITA?

If Julie really did forget, it was an honest mistake. Otherwise, Julie was being intentionally cruel.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Being allergic is not a joke.

She was rude, but she didn’t mean to be rude.

This person thinks she was too rude.

Here’s a similar story about a coconut allergy.

Here’s the perspective of someone else who likes to bake cakes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job.

Gee, I guess that didn’t go over very well, did it…?

Well, you never really know how people are going to react in certain situations.

If it was me, I would’ve politely declined, thanked them, and explained why I couldn’t eat the cake.

But this was a real hair-trigger reaction!

That was quite a strong reaction to a cake, huh?