He Tried to Quit Professionally. His Boss Responded by Terminating Him on the Spot and Calling Security.

Workplace professionalism can make or break trust.

In this story, this manager was dealing with an employee who tried to dictate the terms of his resignation.

Instead of giving proper notice, the employee offered an ultimatum and then skipped scheduled shifts during a busy weekend.

She thought it was unprofessional, so she chose to accept the immediate resignation and cut ties completely.

Have you experienced this kind of situation? Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA For banning a former employee from the store I own a series of small franchised retail stores. I have a number of employees who work for me. One of them, who I will call R, recently found a new job. Instead of offering to give 2 weeks’ notice, he gave me an option. He said I could accept his resignation immediately. Or he would give 2 weeks’ notice but he would not be able to come in for 3 scheduled shifts over the next few days due to an unexpected event.

This manager found it difficult to schedule the shift because of the request.

Another employee at this particular store had already requested that weekend off. I typically only have 4 employees at that store. There are at least two on staff at a time. This made scheduling difficult. I told R to email the store. I wanted there to be physical evidence of resignation. R asked me again if I wanted immediate resignation or 2 weeks’ notice. I did not appreciate being given an ultimatum like this, so I told him to do what he feels is best.

She banned R from the store.

He gave 2 weeks’ notice, but he did not show up for his scheduled shifts. After the long weekend, he messaged me for the schedule. I told R to mail his key to the store. I also told him that I was accepting his immediate resignation. He is now banned from the store.

Now, she’s wondering if she overreacted.

I am wondering if this might be an overreaction. I am based in the USA. The state does not require 2 weeks’ notice. But it is a courtesy I would have appreciated.

I totally get the manager’s reaction. Who wants to be put in a tough spot with an ultimatum from an employee, right?

Skipping shifts after claiming notice doesn’t exactly build trust or reliability.

Just because they’re leaving doesn’t mean they can do whatever they want.

The response may feel harsh, but it also sends a clear message about accountability.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person has several questions.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.

That wasn’t an ultimatum, says this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

If you quit on your terms, don’t be surprised when the employer finishes it on theirs.

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