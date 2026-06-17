A Customer Tried to Charge a Company for His Time on the Phone—But His Plan Instantly Backfired

Imagine working at a call center where customers often call to complain about something not working properly. What would you do if a customer had a valid complaint, but when you offered to refund their money, they still weren’t happy and wanted even more money? Would you refuse, comply, or have them talk to a supervisor?

In this story, one employee was in this situation, and they actually complied and added a significant amount of money to the refund, but the customer still wasn’t happy and asked for a supervisor.

Keep reading to see the hilarious ending to the phone call. The supervisor knows just what to say!

You want my supervisor? Sure, but he’s not as nice as me A while back I was working at a major television provider doing technical repair and customer service over the phone. I worked the graveyard shift for quite a while, which meant that a large part of what I was doing every night was fielding calls from customers having issues with their Pay Per View movies.

One customer was particularly demanding.

So this customer calls in, and he is super upset about his movie having issues in the last 5 minutes of it; it was watchable, but not pleasant. I understood, I let him rant for a couple minutes and cool down, explained that I’d be happy to credit the movie for him so he isn’t paying for something that didn’t work. But he’s not satisfied with getting it for free, no his time is far too valuable for that. He demands additional credit for his inconvenience.

OP complied, but that still wasn’t good enough.

We got a lot of calls like this and usually, offering the customer credit for the movie, plus an extra ten bucks or so does the trick (technically the company policy was credit only the movie, but we had leeway) So I offer Mr Mytimeistoovaluable $20 (5 for the movie and 15 to go away happy) And he flat out refuses that, saying he deserves far more than that because he’s a lawyer and he gets paid so much per hour, and calculating how long this phone call has been (less than ten minutes with his constant ranting) and that he wants a supervisor NOW.

The supervisor already knew the whole story.

So I gladly offer to get him to my supervisor. The thing he didn’t realize though, is that at the time, my supervisor sat directly in front of me, heard him being a jerk and yelling and hopped on the line to listen in. So I transfer him over to my supervisor, who let me stay on the line muted so I can listen in. He does his supervisory thing with the customer and Mr Mytimeistoovaluable gets to the part of the conversation where he inevitably asks “So what are you going to do for me?” in his entitled, awful tone.

I love how the supervisor responds!

And my supervisor (god bless him) responds: I’m going to credit you $5 for the movie. Customer is shocked and appalled. He replies: “But the other guy was offering to give me $20?!” I will never forget this, my supervisor goes: “Sir, that was the last guy, now you’re talking with me and as a supervisor, I have to abide by the company policy regarding credits. The last guy shouldn’t have offered more than the cost of the movie. Have a nice day.” My supervisor and I laughed so hard after that call.

That’s hilarious! Hopefully the customer learned that asking for a supervisor can really backfire.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This manager sounds like a good manager.

Another person had a similar job.

This is a good point, but I’m pretty sure lawyers make much more than $50 an hour.

Another person loved the story.

The customer really should’ve been happy with a refund, but the fact that the employee was willing to do even more than that should’ve definitely made him happy. It’s crazy that it still wasn’t good enough.

I’m glad the supervisor didn’t add more money to the refund. Backtracking and only giving a refund hopefully taught the customer a lesson. Maybe next time he won’t be so demanding.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.