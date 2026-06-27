A Family Fired Their Live-In Nanny Out of Nowhere — Then Called Her Shady for Taking Her Own Art Supplies

When you get fired from a job, it is normal to take your personal belongings home with you when you leave, even if they were used as part of the job.

What would you do if you put together an art supply kit to use with the kids you watched as a live-in nanny, but when you took them with you after being fired, the family said you were being shady?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, but she doesn’t think she did anything wrong since she paid for the supplies with her own money. Her family is split on the subject.

Personally, I think the only reason it might have been a bad idea is that she will want a good reference from the family. Read through all the details and see if you agree.

AITA for taking my craft bag back after I was fired? I was recently fired from my live in nanny job after a week, being told that they decided a “live in nanny just wasn’t for them”.

It is terrible that they just changed their mind after a week.

They said it was nothing personal, it was all them. They gave me 2 hours to clean out my things. Before I started this job, I created a huge art kit for the kids with my own money.

She put a lot of time and money into this.

I bought paints, paper, crayons and coloring books. The kids and I used some of it but I had more plans for the coming weeks. I decided to take the stuff we hadn’t used for a future job. I left behind the colored in coloring books and used paints, but took the unopened things and the reusable tote I put them in.

It is not shady to take your personal belongings with you after you’ve been fired.

As I was leaving, the dad saw this and said the kids would be sad if I took that. I said it was property to use with the kids that I paid for. Later when I was at my parents’ and looking for a new job, the mom texted and said that was a shady thing to do. I didn’t respond.

How can it be wrong to take your things with you?

My parents are torn. My mom says I was in the right, my dad says I should’ve just left it. AITA?

The only way that Dad is right here is that it might make it so that the family won’t give her a good reference, which would be very important. Beyond that, she did absolutely nothing wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Here is someone who has lots of experience working as a nanny.

I agree. Why didn’t they offer to buy the art supplies?

The family is in the wrong here, but there are several reasons at play.

This family was way out of line. I wouldn’t want to work for them.

I agree, this was a low blow.

What kind of person expects someone to leave their personal belongings behind after getting fired? If the family wanted them, they could have offered to buy them from her, but they didn’t seem willing to do that.

I think she did the right thing by taking her things with her. And if the family gives her a bad review because of it, that is on them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.