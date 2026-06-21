A Former Hotel Front Desk Worker Thought The Job Was Normal—Until They Switched To An Office And Realized How Much Better It Could Be

Working a job you don’t like is THE WORST.

You dread every day, you wake up with anxiety because you can’t stand anything about it, and it really does affect the quality of your life.

And if you’ve been in that position before, you know I’m speaking the truth!

In today’s story, a person talked about how happy they are that they have a new job…because it sounds like they really couldn’t stand their old one.

Read on and see what you think!

After years at the front desk, I finally escaped. “I got an office job. No more explaining to grown adults that check-in times exist.

Tell us how you really feel…

No more being blamed because someone booked the wrong date. No more people arriving at 8 AM after booking the night before and being shocked that the room is occupied by, you know, the people who paid for the previous night. No more: “But the website said—” No more: “Nobody told me that.” Sir, the confirmation email is longer than the Bible.

It’s pretty clear that this job was driving them nuts…

No more being expected to fix every problem in the universe because I happen to be the closest employee in sight. WiFi issue? Front desk. Taxi late? Front desk. Weather bad? Somehow front desk. Booking made through a third party website that has nothing to do with the hotel? Believe it or not, front desk. I used to come home and think being interrupted 400 times a day was normal.

Now, things are different!

Now I sit at a desk. I work on a task. I finish the task. Nobody walks over and informs me that the air conditioning is either causing hypothermia or heat stroke. Nobody argues with me about a policy they agreed to five minutes ago. Nobody demands manager-level authority while simultaneously refusing every solution offered. It’s incredible. For years I thought the general public was testing me personally. Turns out I was just working hospitality.

Hang in there, folks!

To everyone still behind the desk: Stay strong. And if you’re trying to get out, keep applying. There is life beyond check-ins. I have seen it. I live there now. 😭🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾. Never going back.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Check out how readers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

Well, good for them.

It’s pretty amazing how much a job change can turn your whole life around…

Sometimes, the best thing you can do is move on.

They don’t miss working at a hotel, that’s for sure!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.