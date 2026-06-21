A Group Of Guys Move Into The Apartment Upstairs And Turn One Man’s Peaceful Home Into A Sleepless Nightmare

Well, this is too bad…

It’s such a bummer when you find a great place to live…and something gets thrown into the works and messes everything up.

For this guy, it’s NOISE…and a lot of it.

He’s so tired of dealing with his loud neighbors that he’s considering leaving his beloved apartment.

Take a look at what he had to say about this unfortunate situation.

I’m done. “I don’t know what to do anymore about my loud neighbors. I’ve lived at my apartment for 4+ years and I love it because I’m only 10 minutes from my work and the rent is very affordable .

Oh, no…

But about 3 months ago a group of men moved in right above me and it has been a nightmare ever since. These people are like vampires they make zero noise all day until 1 am then it’s them playing electric guitar , watching movies on max volume and laughing so loud it sounds like a constant laugh track is happening. I’ve talked to my Landlord they said call the police , so I called police , they came , made them stop for about 20 minutes then they start right back up like nothing happened and this has happened multiple times.

These guys sound like total creeps.

These people play their electric guitar from 1 am to 7 am every night like clockwork and I know this because whenever I do fall asleep I get up at 7:30 to go to work and I still hear them sometimes. From what I can tell it’s a group of 5+ men who get high and intoxicated (I know this because I’ve cleaned up multiple broken beer bottles they drop from their balcony) and laugh and sometimes even argue loudly at each other while each takes turns on the electric guitar. One of my other neighbors has already left because of these people and I’m starting to wonder if I should do the same. I know some of you may say just talk to them but if these guys don’t even listen to the police I don’t think me walking up to their apartment at 1 am with at least 5 dudes in there wasted and high would end great for me.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Check out how readers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another Reddit user offered some advice.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

I’ve been in this guy’s situation before and let me tell you, it SUCKS.

When you don’t feel comfortable in your own home, it’s a really terrible feeling.

This guy’s living situation sounds like a total nightmare.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.