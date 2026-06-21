Pizza Driver Juggled Two Jobs and Stayed Late for Weeks Without Complaint — Then Got Fired When He Finally Asked to Leave on Schedule

Working at a pizza place can be a great way to make some extra money, but sometimes these places expect you to work way to hard for what they pay.

What would you do if you were working at one of these places as a second job, but your supervisor kept demanding that you stay late and not go home at the end of your shift, despite the fact that you had to work your main job early in the morning?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so after working late for weeks, she put her foot down and told him that she was leaving at her scheduled time. He said that if she leaves, she would be fired. So she walked out immediately and never came back.

Personally, I think that was the right thing to do. You can’t let some supervisor on a power-trip to dictate things like this. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

If you tell me I’m fired, I’m going home. I work as a delivery driver for a large well known pizza company.

Is the job really worth it?

The last few weeks at my Dominos has been crazy, my supervisor is always 2 seconds away from an emotional breakdown, one of our male drivers is aggressive, and our GM is lazy and leaves early all the time even when the store is slammed. The last two nights I have been staying until midnight (2.5 hours past my off time to help out the store.) I have to get up at 7:45am and go to work until 5:30pm.

There is no need to put up with this. She can find another 2nd job that treats her better.

Then I start Dominos at 6:30pm. I’m tired. I don’t even have time to shower or vacuum my house. Today, I decide I’m going home at my off time. My supervisor basically ignored me and left me standing around waiting for her to cash me out for 15 minutes.

It is time to just walk out.

I was supposed to be off at 9:45. At about 10:05pm OER walks in and my supervisor comes up to me and starts yelling at me, she tells me that I’m not going home, other drivers are all leaving at the same time as me and my “off time is not guaranteed”. I told her I work 2 jobs, the district manager hired me with this understanding and knowing what time I needed to be off at each night, and I’ve communicated with our GM my availability.

Sure, no problem, boss.

My supervisor looks right at me and says fine then don’t come back. I said ok, and left my receipts with cash on the office desk and clocked out.

I hope the supervisor gets in trouble for how they handled the situation.

As a result of not being cashed out by her I lost my tips because I just left the cash on the desk. I’m at home now and I’ve already applied to several jobs. I wonder how the evening with OER tonight is going for her? I’ll be speaking to the GM and District Manager this week.

Any manager at a pizza joint like this should know that not all employees can stay late or work extra hours. Unfortunately, they think a job like this is more important than it is, and that’s why some people just walk out.

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Check out the comments below and see what people had to say about it.

I agree, she should file a complaint.

If you’re scheduled until 10 PM, that is when you should leave.

This person is a GM for another pizza place. He says that her store sounds chaotic. I think he is right.

File for unemployment right away. She is entitled to them.

She is entitled to the overtime pay. If they don’t pay, she could sue them.

That supervisor thought that the job was way more important than it really was. Fortunately, this worker knew to stand up for herself and walk out.

She’ll be able to get another job like this in no time, and I’m sure it won’t be such an awful work environment.

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