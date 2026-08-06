August 6, 2026 at 12:15 am

“I Am Not the Family Scapegoat”: Unemployed Man Sparks Family War After Refusing Full-Time Caregiver Role

by Heather Hall

Young, unemployed Chinese man

Pexels/Reddit

Being unemployed doesn’t mean someone else gets to decide what you should do with your life.

One man is dealing with that after his siblings decided he should care for their aging parents if they become ill.

Since they all have established careers, they believe he has the least to lose.

However, he still has goals of his own and hasn’t given up on finding work.

Now, he feels like he’s being asked to sacrifice his future because his career hasn’t taken off yet.

Read on to learn more about his situation.

AITA for refusing to take care of my parents?

27M Chinese here.

My culture has a rule I really dislike: that children are their parents’ default retirement plan.

I have 3 siblings. They are now all established in their careers and are making good money.

There’s a big reason he has a problem with it.

I have been unemployed against my will for several years now, and this gap alone is killing my upward potential.

My siblings want me to stay home and care for our parents in the event of an illness because I have the lowest career opportunity cost.

I have dreams and goals too, and I’m far from giving up. I don’t want to be stuck at home for the rest of my life taking care of people.

AITA?

Wow! That does sound very unfair to him.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think he should do.

This person thinks his siblings are doing it on purpose.

Aging Parents 3 I Am Not the Family Scapegoat: Unemployed Man Sparks Family War After Refusing Full Time Caregiver Role

That’s such a good point.

Aging Parents 2 I Am Not the Family Scapegoat: Unemployed Man Sparks Family War After Refusing Full Time Caregiver Role

According to this comment, everyone needs to help.

Aging Parents 1 I Am Not the Family Scapegoat: Unemployed Man Sparks Family War After Refusing Full Time Caregiver Role

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teenager who wants to work, but his mom thinks working past 8pm is too late for high school.

This reader gets it.

Aging Parents I Am Not the Family Scapegoat: Unemployed Man Sparks Family War After Refusing Full Time Caregiver Role

He’s not wrong for wanting a life of his own.

Just because his siblings have established careers doesn’t mean his time and goals matter less.

They need to stop deciding for him and figure out a plan that shares the responsibility.

What they need to remember is that being unemployed right now doesn’t make him the family’s permanent caregiver.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.
Read Story

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter