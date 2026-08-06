Woman Plans Sisters-Only Dinner Before Moving Away, but Her Sister Wants to Bring Her Boyfriend

It’s frustrating when a simple plan changes after everyone already agreed to it.

One woman wanted to have dinner with her two sisters before moving to another city.

Since their schedules rarely line up, she hoped the evening would give them time to catch up alone.

Then, her younger sister asked to bring her boyfriend because she hadn’t seen him in four days.

When the woman explained why the dinner mattered, her sister said he was being excluded.

Keep reading for the full story.

Aitah for saying my sisters boyfriend couldn’t come to a ‘sisters’ dinner tonight? About a week ago, I proposed to my two sisters (F22 and F19) that we should go for a meal together. My sisters and I are close, but getting together is hard because we’re usually in different places at different times. My older sister (F22) has just had a baby, and my younger sister (F19) has been traveling in the last few months. I go to university in another part of the country. In 2 weeks, I’ll be moving away to another city permanently, so spending time with my sisters is important to me right now.

She tried to explain her way of thinking to her sister.

10 minutes ago, my younger sister (F19) called and asked if her boyfriend could come to our meal. I politely explained that I was hoping it would just be the 3 of us since it’s been a while. She said she asked my other sister, and my other sister told her it was fine. The reason she wants him to come is because she hasn’t seen him for 4 days. She also mentioned that even though I’ve booked the table for 3, we’ll be seated at a table for 4. I told her why having “sister time” means a great deal to me right now and how it would be difficult getting the 3 of us together again anytime soon.

Now, her sister won’t respond.

She said she felt like he was being excluded, as the last time we got together he was the only one not there. I reminded her that the time before that her boyfriend WAS there, but my other sister’s boyfriend wasn’t. She very quickly ended the phone call after that. After the phone call, I put a message in our sisters’ group chat explaining that I wasn’t intending to exclude anyone and apologizing if it came across that way. She saw the message and didn’t respond. I feel a little bit selfish, but I know she’ll get to see her partner after the meal anyway, as they live together. On top of that, having quality time with them is important to me considering that I’m moving. AITA?

Oh no. Situations like this are always tough to handle.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer.

That’s an interesting point.

This person doesn’t see anything wrong with not letting him go.

Good point.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a single person who is dumbfounded when her friends insist couples count as one person when splitting a check.

Exactly!

She’s moving away in two weeks, so wanting one dinner with just her sisters makes perfect sense.

Her younger sister lives with her boyfriend and can see him again right after the meal.

This was supposed to be one chance for the three of them to spend time together before that gets a lot harder.

Hopefully, her sister realizes that asking for one evening alone doesn’t mean anyone’s being excluded.

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