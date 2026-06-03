A Homeowner With a Pool Got Tired of Neighbors Sending Their Grandkids Over to Swim, so She Told Them to Knock It Off

Let’s be real: if you have a pool in your backyard, some of the neighborhood kids are gonna show up at your house and beg and plead to go swimming on hot summer days.

Yes, it’s annoying, but that’s one of the prices you pay when you are the proud owner of a cement pond.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you have to let the kids swim there…because that’s your choice!

In this story, a homeowner talked about the pushy neighbor they’ve had to deal with, who thinks it’s okay, for some odd reason, to let her grandkids flock to their pool.

Read on and see what you think about this situation.

People with pools, beware. “I have a noisy, entitled, opinionated Boomer neighbor. She thinks she’s a one-person HOA.

Everyone has their breaking point…

After 15 years of nonsense, I finally called law enforcement to get her to back off due to messing with our trash, lawn people, and mail. I’ve had to be overly rude as she doesn’t seem to be aware of social norms. There is a laundry list of examples, but this is how it started: Grandpa’s daughter, husband and grandchildren lived with them when we moved in. Two in the afternoon on Sunday like clockwork the kids would ring the door bell. Standing there in swim suits and towels, I’d regularly tell them “not today”.

The nerve of some people!

It was disturbing our household rest – for the record I had an elderly person with PTSD and a teenager. Neither needed sleep disturbance. After a month of this nonsense, the kids got aggressive and popped off that “Grandma/Mom said they could!” I marched them home – demanded the women to come outside (joined by grandpa who opened the door). I rather enjoyed the fact mom was sleeping. With a raised voice, I explained the kids weren’t invited over, I wasn’t a babysitter and since they claimed to be “good Christians” I asked why they couldn’t observe our “day of rest”. Crickets. No answers or apologies just stunned looks. The parents and kids finally moved out, but it didn’t stop there.

Why can’t people just mind their own business?

One time I found out my adult child had friends over when I was gone. No biggie as her friends were always welcome. TWO years after one backyard bbq, grandma complained she sent the kids over. (Personally, she’s noisy enough to send the kids over as cars were in our drive.) The kids supposedly left because my adult child and her friends (way over minimum drinking age) had beer. (My daughter said later they wanted “swim lessons” and got upset when she wouldn’t get out of her lawn chair as she was eating.) When I asked grandma 1) why the kids were sent over without an invite except to increase my liability and 2) why she thought it was important two years after the fact, she looked mortified. This isn’t like she could claim any of the previous owners had the grandkids as guests. This is something she saved for us.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this Reddit user had a different take.

Is that weird, or what?

Not only that, but it’s pretty rude and inconsiderate to think that someone else would want to keep an eye on your grandkids for a day while they swim.

It sounds like it’s a lawsuit waiting to happen!

Good grief!

This is absolutely CRAZY behavior!