A Man’s Neighbor Gossiped About Him Being Unfaithful to His Wife, Not Realizing His Twin Brother Was in Town

Nobody like a gossip!

And those words take on even more meaning when the person doing the gossiping gets things horribly, horribly wrong.

Which brings us to a bigger point: why do people gossip in the first place?

I’d venture to say it’s because they’re bored and don’t have a whole lot going on in their lives.

Am I right, or am I right?

Okay, now on to the story!

A man told a hilarious tale about how he got some sweet revenge on a neighbor who just couldn’t mind her own business.

Read on and see what you think!

New neighbor thinks I’m having an affair when she doesn’t know I have a twin brother. “My wife and I have been living in our current neighborhood for about 2 years now. Next door neighbor moved in last April, married with no kids and works from home. I had my identical twin brother and his wife visit us last week of June and they decided to stay over for a few days. Unfortunately, they arrived middle of the week and after lunch so my wife and I were both at work. But we do use a Smartlock so I gave them remote access. They also came in by Uber from the airport, left their luggage at our house, and met my wife and I for dinner downtown.

Well, it’s always interesting when folks can’t mind their own business…

Next day, this neighbor approaches my wife as she was about to leave for work in the morning (I leave later than her and my brother and sister in law were still asleep). She asks her if she knew anything or had noticed anything different about me. My wife was a bit taken aback by her question and asks why. She goes on saying she saw “me” bringing another woman home the day before in a different car.” My wife realizes this neighbor’s mistake and explains my twin brother arrived in town. Our new neighbors gasps and is obviously embarrassed but my wife handled it pretty calmly. She even showed our new neighbor our dinner picture with my twin brother and his wife. New neighbor didn’t see our group arriving back at home so made that assumption. My wife and I laughed about it when she shared it with me.

Don’t these people have anything better to do…?

All is well until I got a text from a neighbor close to me asking me what I’ve been up to. Apparently, new neighbor quickly gossiped about “me” to others. It’s annoying because, well, not everyone in the neighborhood saw my twin brother arriving (because it was in the middle of the day). Second, we realized the new neighbor talked to three other neighbors. Like, what the hell? My wife and I were unsure whether or not to explain to the rest what’s really the deal, but at the same time, it’s quite the effort. We thought of walking around the neighborhood with my brother and sister in law, and we did, but it’s not like everyone is peaking through their windows or waiting at their porches. I get the whole women have women behind their back, just annoying how quick it spread to others without any attempt to confirm first.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Now let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Was that entertaining, or what?

If people are gonna gossip about your life, you might as well teach them a serious lesson.

Bravo to this guy; we’re very impressed!

These kinds of things happen when you don’t mind your own business!