A Neighbor’s Friend Blocked His Car In — So He Built a Case, Called the Building Manager, and Confronted Them

Imagine living in an apartment complex where you get along well with your neighbors and generally don’t have any problems, but then one day your neighbor’s friend starts visiting them. Instead of parking his car in a parking spot like a normal person, he parks his car behind other cars, blocking them in.

What would you do if he blocked your car in? Would you call a tow truck or talk to the neighbors?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and it’s not just a one-time thing. His girlfriend’s car gets blocked in. Another neighbor’s car gets blocked in. And one day, his own car gets blocked in. He’s pretty upset about it, but instead of getting mad, he takes action.

Now, he’s wondering if he did the right thing or if he went too far. Keep reading for the whole story.

AITA for Notifying Our Building Complex About Someone’s Parking Habits? I live in a small apartment complex where parking that has no assigned parking. About a year after we moved in, a couple moved into an apartment on the first floor. I was always friendly to them whenever we encountered each other, and we got along fine, as far as renters go. The problem started about 6 months ago when they would have a friend over in the evening (between 6pm and 10pm) who began parking their car behind other cars and not in a spot, blocking those cars in to get as close to the building as possible.

A lot of tenants were affected by this friend’s car blocking them in.

I first heard of this from my gf, who got blocked in twice by this person and somehow found out it was the friend of the other tenants. The friend came out one of the times after twenty minutes and apologized, stating he was going to be parked there real quick and was watching to see if anyone needed him to move the car (the tenants have a glass door facing the lot). I saw this happen again to another tenant who was blocked in and was trying to go to the gym. Point is, this was affecting anyone that parked in the first few spots by the door.

The friend apparently wasn’t really watching to see if anyone needed to leave.

And then it happened to me. I decided to wait a while to see how long it would take for him to come out. I took a picture of the car and the license place before I started waiting and after (for the metadata). I also confirmed that there were spots available, but they were far from the building.

Time to take action.

After half an hour, I finally got fed up and sent an email to our building Manager’s office, with the pictures attached. I then knocked on the door to the tenants, and he gave me a similar story saying he’d only been parked for ten minutes and had been watching. Which I told him I already contacted the building, and that it was not ten minutes, but 30. He got mad and started yelling at me, asking what he was supposed to do since there were no spots available.

Liar! He knew there were other spots available.

This was clearly not accurate, as I already checked, and if he had needs for an accessible spot, I would absolutely argue for him to the building office with a second email. I don’t know that this is the case, and he never implied nor stated as much (nor should he have to as it’s not my business). If he had parked next to the dumpsters, which isn’t a spot but doesn’t block anyone in and is still close to the doors, I never would have issued any complaint- I want to be 100% clear on that.

The friend didn’t learn his lesson very quickly.

The office sends out a letter to all tenants saying parking behind people and blocking them in is unacceptable. I think, great, that’s the end of it until a few nights later when I get blocked in again. I send another email and get one back saying they have spoken with the tenants directly this time. Well, that friendly relationship dissolved. Now if the tenants see me, they give me the cold shoulder. While I’m not terribly upset by this, it does leave me second-guessing my decision. AITA?

I kind of feel bad for the neighbors. It’s not their fault the friend blocked other cars in with his car, but once they realized it was a problem, they really should’ve told him it was important to park somewhere else.

I don’t think OP did anything wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would’ve called a tow truck.

Another person thinks the neighbors and their friend are clearly the ones who messed up.

Here’s another vote for a tow truck.

Nobody thinks OP did anything wrong.

Hopefully, there isn’t a next time, but if there is, I agree with the commenters that he should call a tow truck. The neighbor’s friend never should’ve blocked in the residents, and the neighbors aren’t really very good tenants if they don’t care that their friend is blocking in cars and inconveniencing the neighbors.

At least the building management took the issue seriously. Whatever they said to the neighbors seemed to work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.