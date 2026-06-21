A New Employee Barely Made It Through His First Day Before Being Fired Over Alleged Complaints He Never Saw Coming

Starting a brand new job can be exciting, but also very stressful since there is so much you have to do and learn.

What would you do if, on your first day of work, you had several people telling you to do things differently, and then by lunchtime, you got a call saying that you were fired?

That is what happened to the guy in this story because one of his trainers made complaints about you and even made things up about you that weren’t true.

I bet this was a very frustrating and disheartening situation. Read through the quick story below and see if you think he deserved to be fired.

Got fired 4 hours into my first day I went through a staffing agency and found a job that seemed pretty decent.

A first day at work can always be exciting.

Got all the details about the dress code and schedule and pretty excited. I show up 15 minutes prior (thanks Army) and I walk in with an open mind and a willingness to learn. Get into the office and fill out some paperwork while the ladies in there chat with me. Meet the owner, he was cool but busy seeing as he’s always on the phone.

Sounds like a low-stress job to me.

So, far all around great environment. Get out to the floor with one of the office ladies and after the pleasantries she basically tells me since it’s super slow in the mornings and to “just look busy”. So, she recommended that I sweep the warehouse, too easy. Sweep half the warehouse and get tasked out to do another task.

They just keep passing him around.

Normally I’d ask if I could finish the first task before I start something else but no biggie. The guy I got “paired” up with told me people freak out if this task isn’t done a certain way. He proceeds to show me the way to do it and I take over. Here’s where the “fun” begins I’m 99% done and the office lady brings someone over to me saying that I’d be paired with her.

Yikes, she is not happy.

I thought “Aight cool”. Now I’m not a judgmental person but this woman has all the past looks of methamphetamine use. So, she asks me what I’m doing and says that I’m not doing it right and tells me to undo the whole thing.

Ok, but he got pulled away; it wasn’t his fault.

Then proceeds to ask if I was sweeping, I replied yes. She goes off on a rant that that’s not where the broom goes and people don’t put things where they belong.

And she spots my small pile of dust/dirt and trash, and yells at me that we’re not allowed to leave a pile sitting in the warehouse.

Why don’t they let him focus on one task rather than having him constantly switch?

Keep in mind that I forgot all about it (it was out of the way and I wasn’t going to let it sit there). She made a remark that I’m a “strong young man” and I can lift blah blah blah and she can’t because she’s a female 🤔🤔🤔. Let that one slide, then started a task building boxes and placing items in them and taping them up and stacking them on a pallet.

Of course, he is slow. He just started that day.

She tells me two of the other guys in the warehouse can do this super quick, I just gave a Oh type nod. She starts asking why I’m slow, I politely explained to her that I have a leg that’s shorter than the other and a bad back.

Wow, that is quite a jump.

She then starts insinuating that I was raised spoiled and that I’m lazy, I was confused because it’s my first day and I haven’t done something like this before. First break starts and I ask the office ladies if they can talk to her as she’s been rude and expecting me to be lightning fast on my first day.

They actually fired him, already?

After the break I don’t see her for the next two hours. Lunch time comes around and the woman tries to get me out of the warehouse quickly. And I run to the gas station to grab a snack and a RedBull. It’s at this moment I get a call from the lady at the staffing agency telling me that I can go home.

That is not true at all.

When I asked why she told me she’s gotten complaints about me. I was dumbfounded and asked what the complaints were. She was told that I had said I had two blown out knees and I didn’t wanna work.

That lady just has it out for him.

I was absolutely furious and confused why this lady had gone out of her way to get me fired. Oh the reason why she’s was gone for two hours is because she was filing “complaints.”

That is just crazy. This lady didn’t like him right from the beginning, and never really gave him a chance. That is unfortunate.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I don’t think he has a lawsuit on his hands.

Wow, this would be even worse.

Something similar happened to this guy.

Employers like this are the worst.

He dodged a bullet for sure.

While the situation is terrible, he would not want to work at a place like this, anyway. It is clear that management doesn’t care about the truth and just reacts based on what certain people say.

It is never fun to lose a job, but I’m betting that in the long run, he will be much better off. The contracting company should be able to find him something new.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.