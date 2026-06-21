A New Neighbor’s Leaky Trucks, Sidewalk Grills, and Late-Night Brawls Turned a Peaceful Apartment Complex Upside Down — One Tenant Finally Wrote It All Down

Every apartment complex has that one tenant who makes everyone else nostalgic for the moment before they arrived, and this complex found theirs.

A long-suffering resident watched his once peaceful community get completely upended by a terrible new neighbor who brought a leaky truck, a sidewalk grill he was willing to defend aggressively, midnight screaming sessions with his girlfriend, and a rotating cast of loud friends with power tools and nowhere better to be.

Finally, the resident reached his limit — and his exasperated retelling of events is worth reading.

Apartment trash We had a nice quiet little community in the tri-building area of the apartments where I live. Nice neighbors, no midnight screaming or domestic violence. Had.

The renter goes on to list out their long list of complaints.

The new neighbor has a lifted 2010 Chevy 2500 gas burner that leaks power steering fluid like that one guy in the beach scene in Saving Private Ryan. He parks in half a dozen different spots, although no one else parks where he does. Front to curb, back to curb, he even parks sideways across spaces with a big trailer full of more broken down, leaky equipment.

That’s not the only annoying thing he does.

He has a new girlfriend from Iowa with a bunch of kids and a loud mouth. They like to go outside and scream at each other in the slippery parking lot between midnight and 3 AM.

His presence is actively hostile towards everyone else around him.

He set up a propane grill on a public sidewalk and proceeds to cuss at people who want to, you know, walk down the sidewalk. I walked down the sidewalk. He bowed up and talked a little smack but didn’t take it any further after I looked him in the eye and gave it right back. Other folks were content to walk a quarter mile out of their way, and they were more inconvenienced than I was.

Then there’s the excessive noise.

He also has some rowdy buddies who were up last night until just after 10 PM making speaker boxes for their leaky trucks out in the parking lot. Music blasting, power tools screeching, the whole nine yards. They were also intimidating people trying to use the sidewalk. On Saturday night, one of his friends got into it with him badly enough it created a massive scene.

This neighbor doesn’t own the whole block — and it’s high time he stop acting like it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

What did Reddit have to say?

All it takes is one bad neighbor.

This user suggests a reasonable chat, but this neighbor doesn’t seem like the reasonable type.

This renter can’t be the only person suffering.

This tenant isn’t looking for sympathy and he’s not waiting around for someone else to fix things, which is probably why his account of all this reads more like a comedy special than a complaint.

While every other resident went out of their way to avoid this problematic neighbor, this resident walked directly into the sidewalk grill situation and held his ground.

Some situations are truly terrible, but having a sense of humor helps.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.