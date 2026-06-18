A “No HOA” Neighborhood Still Comes With Unexpected Rules From One Neighbor

If you think you’re safe from crazy neighbors if you don’t live in an HOA, think again!

What would you do if you had an awful neighbor who seemed to have conspiracy theories about the neighbors and complained about ridiculous things?

In this story, one family is dealing with that exact situation. I’m not sure what can be done about it. They’re not in an HOA, so it’s not like they can report her actions to anyone, and it’s also not like she can report them to anyone. Instead, it’s just incredibly annoying!

Keep reading for a full list of the crazy neighbor’s antics.

HOA without living in an actual HOA!! Let’s call her Karen cause it’s fitting. Here are the things that all have happened since dad passed in 2020… 1. Complains about our dogs being dogs in the daylight hours…but the guy she has a massive crush on (while married!) can keep his dog out all night regardless of the weather….and does nothing but blames it on our dogs even though they’re sound asleep inside the house. 2. Believes we broke into her house and planted cameras in her house to spy on her. 😒 can’t make this up!

The list gets even crazier.

3. Made someone on oxygen in the middle of the coldest winter move a blow up because it was existing on her side of our driveway…and took offense to it existing there…and oxygen doesn’t really work in cold weather under 40 degrees and it was 10 outside when this happened so had to move it without oxygen which could have killed the individual. 4. Claims we steal her Amazon packages because the Amazon driver drops them off at our house but never checks her front porch to see we put it on her front steps (or check her messages of us telling her we put it there!) but has taken multiple of our packages that were left on her porch.

Karen has conspiracy theories about other neighbors too.

5. Claims the plumber neighbor is stalking her and spying on her showering. Who is barely home because he travels a lot for his kids school events (in sports etc..) and has a job. Even though she has cameras all over her property still claims he’s doing this. 6. Banned us from letting the dogs outside till like 12-1pm because they’re “noisy” and “wake her up” but again the neighbor who’s dog who is out all night and barks all night doesn’t get complained at or told his dog needs to not be left out all night! That’s just the bare minimum with this lady!

Yikes! She sounds like an awful neighbor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here are some suggestions.

Another person thinks the neighbor is worse than a Karen.

Here’s a suggestion to get revenge.

But this person thinks the woman might have dementia.

I don’t think going to war is the answer, especially if OP wants to live in a drama free neighborhood. If they don’t already have fences, I’d suggest installing them and adding security cameras. Maybe even leave a note for Amazon specifying that packages for the neighbor are supposed to be delivered at the house next door.

It could be that the neighbor has dementia. That would explain a lot of the issues. It could be worth mentioning to her family if they ever stop by.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.