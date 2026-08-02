His Neighbors Get Upset When He Parks in Front of Their House — He Parks There Anyway

Imagine arriving home late at night, and the only place you can park is on the street. You’d choose the closest parking spot to your home, right?

What would you do if the homeowners complained that you parked in front of their house? Would you move your car, or would you remind them that street parking is public parking?

In this story, one young man is in this situation, and he continues to park in front of the neighbor’s house. They even call the police, but that doesn’t stop him.

Let’s read all about it.

My neighbors think they own public parking At just a month after turning 19, me and my girlfriend moved into a studio we rented from a mutual friends parents in a fairly nice neighborhood. Being new on the block we took any parking space on the street we could find when we needed one. Coming home from my job at 12am I seemed to always find a perfect spot across the street. Then in the mornings I would see a small car parked real close behind me and blocking the drive way of the home I was parked in front of.

This doesn’t sound fair.

I didn’t think much of it until the home owner (late 60sf) said if I could park down the street when I get home because her daughter (mid30sf) parks there. Mind you they have a garage and driveway big enough to fit 4 cars. The next available parking spots are 1 house away from hers and 4 houses away from mine.

He continued to park there.

Over the next few days I parked in the same spot but started noticing a window with the woman staring through at me from a window when I would park my car getting home. She came outside to tell me to move my car to her daughter could park there. But I told her she doesn’t own this spot and she has a big enough driveway to fit the small car.

She called the police.

She threatened to call the police on me. And I told her to do it. I left and went home. The next morning I walked to my car and found a sticky note attached to my window saying “I’ve called the police and they said there’s nothing I can do about but I am still a jerk for not being considerate of other people”.

Yikes! These neighbors are crazy!

I’m guessing the didn’t mention their driveway. So as I proceed to come home late from work I find horrible parking from the neighbors, garbage cans throughout the week on the street, or if I was able to get the spot I would have coffee or soda on my car!! The last straw was I had key scratches all along the side of my car.

Why can’t the daughter park in the driveway? What’s wrong with that? It’s awful that they scratched his car.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

I hope he did too.

Here’s another vote for not letting the neighbor get away with scratching his car.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

Another person shares the situation in their neighborhood.

I don’t understand why someone would choose to park on the street when they have a garage or driveway. I have a garage and a driveway. I could also park my car on the street, but I don’t. Why would I do that? It doesn’t make sense. Of course, I also don’t get upset if a neighbor parks in front of my house. It’s not big deal.

Why do some people act like they own the street parking in front of their house?

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