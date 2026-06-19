An Innocent Debate About Astronomy Left These Best Friends Completely Estranged

Have you ever had a friend that always feels the need to act as the contrarian in the group? It can often feel that no matter what anyone says, and no matter how light-hearted the conversation, this person is always there for the sole purpose of trying to prove everyone wrong.

How would you handle an initially innocent conversation going awry like this? One guy recently shared his exactly experience like this with his friend with Reddit. Here’s what he said.

AITA for insisting that a day is 24 hours and not 23h 56m?

This turned into a way bigger argument than I expected…

I was talking with a friend about something super basic: how long a day is.

That’s not usually a casual everyday topic amongst friends.

I said 24 hours, because that’s literally what we all use in daily life.

Clocks, schedules, everything.

The overwhelming majority of human beings would agree with this.

But he started arguing that it’s actually 23 hours 56 minutes, because that’s how long Earth takes to rotate once relative to the stars.

I get what he’s saying (sidereal vs solar), but it felt like he was just trying to be “technically correct” for the sake of it.

Ragebait is everywhere these days.

I told him that a normal “day” is based on the Sun (noon to noon), which is about 24 hours, and that’s what people mean in real life.

He kept insisting that i’m wrong and even said I “don’t understand basic astronomy,” which honestly annoyed me more than the argument itself.

It sounds like both of these guys need to touch grass.

Now it’s turned into this weird thing where he thinks i’m just objectively wrong, and I think he’s overcomplicating something simple.

AITA for sticking with 24 hours as the answer here?

These two really sound like the life of the party.

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Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments section immediately called this debate out for what it was.



Others drew on analogies to make their points.



Some people simply stopped the argument in its tracks.



Another person was annoyed by both sides immediately.



But mostly, all were left positively baffled.



They need to learn that the Earth doesn’t revolve around them.

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