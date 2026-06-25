“They’ve Taken Over the Building”: Worn-Out Renter Admits Defeat and Considers Packing Up to Escape Late-Night Apartment Nightmare

Imagine living in an apartment that you own. Moving is more of a hassle when you own than when you rent because you have to find someone to buy your place. It’s not as simple as just waiting until your lease ends.

However, the person in this story owns the apartment they live in and is so fed up with the neighbors that they’re thinking about moving despite the hassle.

Talking to the neighbor’s landlord hasn’t helped anything, and they’re at a loss for what options they have besides moving.

Keep reading to find out what the neighbors are doing that’s so awful.

Landlord doesn’t believe me? I own an apartment in a complex and most people around me own too. The apartment below me is rented out. The people who live below me in the rented apartment are jerks. They open other people’s mail ‘by mistake’, are loud until 3am most mornings and most of all, they are just so so rude.

They really do sound rude!

Last month, I asked them politely to not make excessive noise after midnight as it really disturbs my sleep. And they told me ‘that it’s our house and we’re allowed to make noise.’ I asked them to be considerate, and they have been, although they still disturb my sleep some nights (by shouting, blasting their TV and music etc.)

The landlord isn’t helpful.

I asked their landlord to talk with them and maybe that would solve the problem. The landlord did talk to them but their exact response was ‘I’m hearing two different stories from you both, and I don’t want trouble from either side. The people in that apartment are allowed to do what they want as it is their home.’ I took that as the landlord doesn’t believe me and doesn’t really care. I’m kind of lost, I don’t know what to, I don’t want to cause lots of issues but at the same time I don’t know how long I can live like this. I’m thinking of moving to somewhere else but is it worth the trouble?

Assuming there are quiet hours, OP could call the non-emergency police line when the neighbors are being loud after midnight.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Let’s see if Reddit has any advice.

This person offers some suggestions.

Here’s some more advice.

Reporting every instance is key.

Here are a couple more suggestions.

Ignoring the problem won’t make it go away. Reporting the problem every time it happens might.

It’s too bad the landlord isn’t more helpful, but he also isn’t there and doesn’t have to deal with the noise.

I’d start by calling the non-emergency police line every single time the neighbors are loud at night. It can’t hurt and might actually help.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.