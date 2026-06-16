Apartment Complex Gave a Renter’s Reserved Parking Spot to Someone Else — Now Two Families Are Fighting Over One Space

Imagine living in an apartment complex that has assigned parking. You’d think there would be specific parking spots assigned to specific units, but in this story, it sounds like the assigned parking isn’t always the parking spot that’s most convenient to the unit.

One family wanted to make sure they reserved the parking spot closest to their front door, but there was some sort of technical issue charging them for the spot. The leasing office assured them that the spot was theirs, but then the family saw their new neighbors parking in the spot.

Now, the leasing office admits that they messed up again, but instead of fixing the problem, they want the family who reserved the parking spot to park somewhere else.

I’d be furious if I were in this situation, but the family in this story isn’t sure if they should fight for their parking spot or not.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTA for demanding my parking spot back? In September we called our apartment complex to reserve a covered parking spot, one at the edge of the lot and closest to our front door, this costs ~$30 a month, but we figured it would be worth it for winter and wanted to snag that primo spot before it was too late. October comes and our rent has not increased, so we contacted them again. They explain that they messed up assigning us the spot for but they would fix it immediately: They assured us the spot was ours and fronted us that month for free.

This is so frustrating!

This week we had new neighbors move in, and noticed them using our parking spot. When we called the office to complain they tell us this: “[I see you’ve been trying to secure this spot since September] but for some reason the $30 fee for the carport was scheduled to takes effect as of November 1st. There was some confusion and carport I14 [primo spot] was given to a new move-in; they completed the paperwork and picked up their sticker already… can you just take I13 [adjacent spot]?” WIBTA for demanding we get our originally requested spot back?

Why would it be such a hassle for them to get the parking spot they requested, but new neighbors get a sticker for the spot immediately? Not cool! I think they should demand their parking spot.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person offers a suggestion.

Another person would try to get the parking spot back.

One person thinks the other spot sounds fine.

But this person thinks OP deserves the parking spot they requested.

I don’t think they should simply accept the other parking spot. The leasing office messed up. The leasing office should apologize to the new tenants, explain the mixup, and give them the adjacent parking spot and OP the parking spot they reserved months ago.

This situation would be so frustrating!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.