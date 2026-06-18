Brother Criticized His Sister for Talking About Their Mom’s Memorial Early — She Reminded Him He Hasn’t Been There at All

This is tough stuff, folks…

Preparing for the end of life for a loved one is never easy and a lot of hard conversations need to take place.

And if that person who is slipping away is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, it can feel like you’ve already lost them long before they actually leave this world.

But everyone handles these things in their own way and it’s best to let them grieve the way that they see fit.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s feuding with her brother regarding the inevitability of their sick mother’s passing.

Check out what she had to say and see if you think she’s doing anything wrong.

AITA For Talking About My Mom’s Life Celebration Before She Has Passed? “My mom has Alzheimer’s and has lived with my family (my husband and 2 children) for the last 9 years. My brother lives in the same city, and only visits on holidays and my mom’s birthday. She has been in home hospice for 6 months. She declined 23 days ago, and I’ve been caring for her 24/7 in our home.

What a sad situation…

I change her diapers, help the hospice assistant bathe her, give her medication every 3-4 hours, change her sheets, etc. I have left the house twice in 23 days. When my mom’s decline began, I gave updates on a family group text. The texts went to my brother, his adult daughter, and our extended family, which consists of many cousins and their families. Several cousins have come to visit my mom, some driving more than an hour. Two cousins have been here three to four times.

This doesn’t sound good…

My brother lives 20 minutes away. He’s been here one time for about an hour. My mom is now in the active dying stage. The hospice nurse visited this morning and said she thought it would be about 24 hours. I called my brother so he would be the first to know. I then texted the family. There was a lot of support and prayers, and some fun anecdotes about my mom’s love of going to family gatherings and always coming home with a ton of tinfoil-wrapped leftovers. We texted humorous comments about there being a fiesta in heaven when my mom met up with her three sisters, and there better be some tin foil ready. One cousin texted that we should all bring leftovers to her life celebration. I mentioned I planned on having tinfoil packets at the celebration for people to take food home in honor of my mom. Another cousin who will have to fly across the country asked when I planned to have the celebration. There was more chatter about wanting to help out if I needed it, etc.

This guy sounds a bit clueless…

For the first time in 23 days of group texts, my brother finally texts something. He texted, “Hey hey hey!!! Can we at least wait for Mom to pass!!! Jeez!!!” I almost texted back, “Well, I don’t see you here by her bedside with me, so I don’t think you have a say.” But I didn’t. Instead, I texted, “Planning makes us feel less helpless, and gives us something to focus on as a family. It just went there unintentionally.” Then, after bursting into tears, I added, “I need something to do besides cry.” And it’s true. After finding some peace and comfort from my extended family, I’m back to crying nonstop. My husband keeps reminding me that my brother is a narcissist who only thinks about himself, and I shouldn’t let it bother me, but it makes me feel like I was being insensitive, and now my whole extended family feels tension that wasn’t there before.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This individual said she’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

One thing is for sure in this hard situation: these two need to put aside their differences and do their best to comfort each other.

Because fighting is only going to make things more complicated.

Sometimes, you have to swallow your pride and do what’s best for the family and leave your personal feelings behind.

Her brother needs to get his head out of his rear end.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.