Caught in the Crossfire: Woman Fears Furious Backlash From Friend Who Doesn’t Know She’s Fired

Working with a friend is complicated in more ways than one.

A woman whose friend had pulled strings to get her hired watched that same friend stop showing up to work entirely, rack up weeks of unexplained absences.

So when the boss finally wised up and fired her friend, he was too non-confrontational to actually tell her.

Days later, her friend resurfaced while the boss was away, stating she was ready to work again. The whole thing put the woman in an uncomfortable position.

Suddenly she was forced to decided who was responsible for keeping her flaky friend informed.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not telling my friend she was fired? I (F22) am working part time post-university. My friend (F23) kind of got me the job, meaning she had my resume pushed right through to our boss.

But her friend’s work ethic… leaves a lot to be desired.

My friend is an unreliable employee. She essentially no call, no showed for several weeks, leading our boss to naturally assume she had quietly quit. He sent her a message saying she was officially terminated and we thought that was that.

So, wanting to avoid the drama, she decided not to address this fact with her friend.

I never brought this up with my friend as she never brought it up to me. I had assumed she didn’t want to talk about it, and she had also gotten a new part time job.

But her friend was always going to find out eventually.

Well, today my friend came into work. She said her new job had slowed down and she was interested in coming back a few days a week.

Her boss has shirked the responsibility of informing her friend of her firing.

Our boss is out of town and is maybe the least confrontational person alive, so results are still inconclusive. She claimed to us that her phone had deleted the app we used to communicate at work and that she never received the termination notice.

So she starts getting nervous her friend is going to take her anger out on her.

I don’t know if she was told to her face that she was fired when she spoke to one of our supervisors. All I know is she was told to talk to our direct manager. We’re supposed to go to the pool tomorrow and I’m stressed she’s going to be upset with me for never telling her as a friend that she was fired, but I do not feel that was my responsibility. AITA?

What an awful position to be in.

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Redditors chime in with their two cents.

Her friend made her choices, and now she has to deal with the fallout.

This user wonders just what this friend was expecting.

This user agrees: it’s just not her problem.

This user thinks maybe her friend really did know.

The friend in this story had one job, literally, and she stopped doing it for weeks without a word to anyone.

Her firing was entirely predictable and entirely self-inflicted.

This woman was pretty much at the wrong place at the wrong time. The boss was the one who was responsible for relaying the news, and it’s not her responsibility to step in and cover for him.

At the end of the day, her friend ghosted the job and came back expecting a welcome. That’s not how the real world works.

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