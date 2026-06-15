Her Boss Dumped Management Tasks and Customer Complaints on Her — So She Stopped Solving Problems That Were Never Her Job

Being the most competent person in a corporate office doesn’t always get you more pay — it usually just gets you more unpaid work.

A corporate accountant at a general maintenance company had become the unofficial everything person for an incompetent executive team that refused to learn the systems they were supposed to manage.

She fixed technician billing errors, handled client complaints, and was regularly asked to have disciplinary conversations with staff, despite being an accountant with no management responsibilities on her job description.

The other thirteen people in the office were burned out and checked out, so she found herself stuck in an uncomfortable position.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

My boss refuses to have hard conversations with people and it always somehow ends up being my problem I work for a general maintenance company and I’m the corporate accountant, so I handle a lot of billing and related tasks.

The leadership at this company leaves a lot to be desired.

My entire executive team is basically incompetent and refuses to learn any of the systems we use, so I am often literally the only one who can provide any data about anything we do. Our maintenance technicians mess up their time punches, billing rates, overtime rates, and materials receipts all the time. I usually just take care of it myself because if I involve upper management it always becomes way worse.

Her boss has a habit of making her do all the dirty work.

The problem is that if one of our clients has a complaint about a technician’s work ethic, my CEO and owner always ask me to have the conversation with the technician. I’m a freaking accountant, not a manager.

Her boss’ expectations are way out of line.

All the executives expect me to handle management-related tasks because all the other 13 people in the corporate office are burned out and have stopped trying. I’m so over all these expectations when I shouldn’t even be dealing with customer service issues.

Her paycheck definitely doesn’t reflect all these extra responsibilities.

My bosses expect me to go the extra mile and take care of everything for them, but honestly, for everything I do, I make crap money. I literally don’t care at all if our techs are lying about their time or not — it is not my problem whatsoever.

Sounds like this employee has a boss problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

What did Reddit have to say?

Why not just redirect the conversation to the proper channels?

If they’re going to give her all these extra responsibilities, then she needs some kind of promotion.

Or she could just play dumb when it suits her.

Speaking of hard conversations…

Her boss puts this employee in an uncomfortable position. Either she speaks up and risks her job, or she continues to pick up more responsibilities without proper compensation.

It’s hard to scrape by on low pay and then turn around and watch executive leadership skate by doing an awful job.

If she wants her boss to start having hard conversations, she might have to lead the way and start the conversation herself.

Speaking up is hard, but suffering through the status quo is too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.