Couple Complains About Loud Neighbors to Landlord, but Say the Neighbors Lied When Confronted

I would hate to have neighbors like the ones described in this story. It sounds like it would be impossible to get any peace when you’re at home if you have to deal with their shenanigans.

I’m not sure why, and the couple dealing with the problems isn’t sure why either, but the neighbors seem to be intentionally making their lives miserable for some reason.

The couple tried talking to the landlord about the problems, but it didn’t seem to help at all.

Now, they’re not sure what to do, but they can’t keep living this way.

Keep reading for all the details.

I complained to our landlord and now the neighbors keep lying and making things up. First I’d like to say my fiancé and I have lived in this basement apartment for two years now. We didn’t have any problems with the previous tenants and we actually got along really well with them. We aren’t noisy people at all. My fiance goes to work at 6am-6pm and I usually work 8am-9pm. We are rarely home.

Here’t he deal with the upstairs neighbors…

There’s about 3 or 4 people that share the upstairs part of the house I believe. Originally it was just a couple but in June , two more people moved in. When the first couple moved in, they weren’t automatically loud (no body shaming but they are bigger people. I don’t believe they are very self aware of how loud they walk and how thin the floor is). They are home 24/7. They either don’t work or they work from home.

It went from bad to worse pretty quickly!

They talk very loudly, play the guitar, play music, run, jump, drop things, up until 4am. I’ve been getting no sleep since they moved in as I have insomnia. I’ve chosen to just ignore them though. When the two new people moved in this June, all hell broke loose. I’m not sure if we did something or if they’re just jerks like that or if it’s because I actually went to high school with one of the girls or what. I can’t sleep, cook, watch tv, shower, do laundry (we share a laundry room), or pretty much do anything when I’m home.

Here are a couple examples of annoying things the neighbors have done.

They also control the AC unit and we have asked them to turn the temperature up as it gets down to 60 degrees in the basement and they’ll continue to lower so now we have all gone over our utility cap. We share a laundry room right, Everytime I do laundry they’ll come down and start laundry. If I leave my laundry in the dryer for any longer than 5 minutes they will come down and take my stuff out and throw it on the floor and sometimes it will still be damp. They’ve lied to our landlord that me and my fiancé do small loads of laundry everyday and that’s why the water bill has gone up (definitely not true. I’m not home enough to do laundry and by the time I get home at night, the last thing I want to do is laundry lol).

There’s another problem that bothers her even more.

Now the worst part of all. I CAN NOT SHOWER. Anytime I try to shower they will literally wait until I’m midway into showering, go into their bathroom (right above ours), and flush the toilet 3 or 4 consecutive times. One time it really ticked me off so I literally just elbowed the wall (weak elbow to the wall) and right after I did that it sounded like they took a baseball bat too the floor or something.

It doesn’t sound like the landlord was much help.

Now I have contacted our landlord about ALL of this. When she talked to the neighbors they denied everything. They told the landlord that their toilet was broken and flush by itself (coincidentally I ONLY hear it flush that many times when I’m in the shower). A couple days later they texted my fiancé saying “sorry for flushing so much I have ibs” (coincidentally your ibs only hits when I’m in the shower lol).

She knows they’re lying.

At this point I think they’re just trying to save their butts. I did shower like 2 nights ago (Ik gross, I’m just tired and stress) and they still decided to get one flush in. I’m seriously at a loss. I don’t know if I want to keep being the mature one or if I should say forget it and two can play this game. Any advice

This seems to be a their word against the neighbors’ word situation as far as the landlord is concerned. They need evidence.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person suggests cameras.

Here’s another vote for recording everything so they have evidence.

Hopefully the landlord is on their side.

Another person thinks moving might be the only option.

I wonder if the upstairs neighbors are trying to be so awful in order to make the couple downstairs move out. Maybe they have friends or family members they’d like to have move in. That’s the only logical reason I can think of that they’re being so intentionally and obviously awful.

If the landlord doesn’t do something to make the neighbors stop, they might have to move.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.